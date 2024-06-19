‘A precious oasis in the cosmos’, astronaut celebrates World Environment Day

Everyone can help protect the planet, from reducing plastic use to starting a home compost heap, highlights NASA astronaut Jessica Meir in a video released ahead of World Environment Day 2024.

In the video, Meir shares her memories of seeing Earth from space. A scientist who studied animals in extreme environments, she underscores the beauty and fragility of the natural world, calling Earth, “a precious oasis in the cosmos.” Most recently, Meir served as flight engineer on the International Space Station for Expedition 61 and 62, and participated in the first all-female spacewalks.