Register for EU Study Days 2024 in Ukraine – open to students up to 25 years old

The EU Delegation to Ukraine has announced a new call to participation in the Online School EU Study Days-2024, to take place from 5 August until 8 October 2024.

The Delegation is looking for the 40 active participants.

The programme is open to students of secondary schools, lyceums and gymnasiums (grades 9-11), as well as master’s and final year undergraduate and postgraduate students. The age of the participants is up to 25 years old.

The programme will consist of 10 educational modules on the history of the EU, its institutions, values, policies, European integration of Ukraine, etc,  in the form of video lectures by Ukrainian and European experts, online webinars, and interactive sessions.

The successful participants will receive a certificate of completion of the programme with a number of ECTS credits.

The deadline for applications is 20 July.

