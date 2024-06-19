Clinion and Clinevo’s Strategic Alliance for An Integrated eClinical Experience

Strategic Alliance for An Integrated End-to-end eClinical Solution

AI-powered eClinical Platform, Clinion, announces strategic partnership with eClinical safety solutions provider, Clinevo.

BALCONES DRIVE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinion, a leading eClinical solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Clinevo, an industry leader in eClinical safety solutions. This collaboration brings together Clinion's AI-enabled eClinical platform with Clinevo's eTMF and Safety solutions, offering a fully integrated seamless end-to-end eClinical solution.

Through this collaboration, Clinion now offers Clinevo's eTMF and Safety solutions alongside our existing suite of products. Similarly, Clinevo now will be able to offer Clinion's comprehensive EDC, RTSM, CTMS, ePRO, and eConsent solutions to their user base.

Customers would now be able to access both Clinion and Clinevo products on one platform, improving data quality and reducing integration challenges and trial timelines.

Clinevo’s eTMF and Safety solutions are designed to enhance regulatory compliance and streamline safety reporting, making them an ideal complement to Clinion’s robust suite of eClinical tools. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and excellence in clinical trial management.

“We are excited to partner with Clinevo to expand our portfolio and deliver even greater value to our customers, By combining our strengths, we can offer a more holistic eClinical experience that streamlines clinical trials, improves data accuracy, and accelerates the development of new therapies” said Manuj Vangipurapu, CEO of Clinion.

“We are delighted to join forces with Clinion to provide AI enabled end-to-end Integrated Clinical Solutions to our Customers, Their innovative EDC, CTMS, RTSM, and ePRO solutions are a perfect match for our eTMF and Pharmacovigilance & Drug Safety offerings. Together, we can provide a seamless and integrated eClinical experience that supports our clients in conducting efficient and compliant clinical trials.” said Arunkumar Devaraj, Director of Clinevo.

This strategic partnership represents a significant step forward for both Clinion and Clinevo, positioning them as leaders in the eClinical solutions market. By leveraging each other’s strengths, the companies aim to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical trials, ultimately benefiting Sponsors, CROs and Patients alike.

About Clinion

Clinion is a global clinical technology company that offers AI-enabled eClinical solutions consisting of EDC, RTSM, CTMS, eCOA and Document Automation that cover the entire clinical trial lifecycle. Clinion is committed to innovating the future of clinical trials through AI/ML and empowering its partners to manage trials more efficiently at lesser costs.

About Clinevo

Clinevo is a prominent provider of drug safety and eTMF solutions. Clinevo offers end-to-end drug safety solutions, including the PV database, AS2 gateway, literature automation platform, signal detection platform, MICC, web, and email intake solutions for drug safety and pharmacovigilance.