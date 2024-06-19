Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Market 2020: Exponential Growth by Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis to 2030

Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Market Size

Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Market Expected to Reach $25.5 Billion by 2030 — Allied Market Research

The rise in urbanization and industrialization across Asia-Pacific and the LAMEA region is significantly boosting the growth of the medium voltage cable accessories market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Divyanshi Tewari, Lead Analyst, Semiconductor and Electronics, at Allied Market Research, “The global medium voltage cable accessories market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to increase in urbanization and industrialization across prime economies such as China, Japan, India, and the U.S, which is expected to drive the market growth.

Allied Market Research, titled, “Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Market Size," The medium voltage cable accessories industry was valued at $15.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $25.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Medium voltage power cable from 3.3.KV to 33kV. Medium voltage cable connectors are primarily used to connect and secure different-sized cables. Besides, it provides complete protection to internal as well as external equipment. It enhances the efficiency and reliability of a network or grid. According to applications of medium voltage cable accessories, i.e., indoor or outdoor, different kinds of accessories are available in the market and their selection primarily depends on operating parameters, site conditions, and cable types.

A substantial investment in the construction sector majorly drives the growth of the global medium voltage cable accessories market, as the growth of the construction sector directly increases the demand for medium voltage cable accessories for new constructions. Moreover, the surge in the use of underground cables with rising urbanization and industrialization, a surge in investments for infrastructure development both by the private and public sectors, and an increase in focus on sustainable ways of generating electricity are expected to boost market growth. Furthermore, growth in the adoption of e-mobility, a rise in government initiatives to provide electricity for all, and a surge in the number of data centers are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. However, the high rate of failure of heat-shrink medium voltage cable accessories is expected to hinder the growth of the global medium voltage cable accessories market analysis.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Medium Voltage Cable Accessories industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Prysmian

3M

REPL International

BEHR BIRCHER CELLPACK BBC AG

TE Connectivity

Phoenix Technology Group Co. Ltd

Nexans

Sumitomo Electric U.S.A.

Yamuna Infra & Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Compaq International (P) Ltd.,

ABB, NKT A/S

The overhead segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2019. The overhead and underground segments collectively accounted for around 75% market share in 2019. The industrialization of developing countries fuels the growth of the overhead segment, thereby enhancing the global medium voltage cable accessories market growth.

The emergence of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the global medium voltage cable accessories market growth. End-user industries of global medium voltage cable accessories were adverse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, there has been an increase in the demand for these cables from the healthcare sector is expected to drive the medium voltage cable accessories market trends in the coming future.

The key players profiled in the report include 3M, Compaq International (P) Limited, Nexans, NKT A/S, Phoenix Technology Group Co., Ltd., Raychem AG, REPL International Limited, Sumitomo Electric U.S.A., Inc., TE Connectivity, ABB Group, Prysmian, and Yamuna Infra & Technology Pvt. Ltd. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the medium voltage cable accessories market share.

