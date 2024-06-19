Road Improvements at Honiara International Airport

Solomon Islands Airports Corporation Limited is pleased to inform the Public that it has commenced long-term improvements to some of the roads at Honiara International Airport. The road access to and from the public car parks at the airport, and the road exiting the airport out to Kukum Highway is being reconstructed. The roading, including new drainage is being constructed using concrete which typically has a longer life and requires less ongoing maintenance than asphalt.

The construction is being undertaken by local company Naya Construction Limited and the Project should be completed within a month, 22 July 2024. During the construction period there will be a number of temporary changes to the current roading to maintain access to carparks and to exit the airport. Solomon Islands Airports Corporation Limited would like to make to public aware of these temporary changes and apologies for an inconvenience this may cause while these important improvements take place.

About Solomon Islands Airports Corporation Limited (SIACL)

SIACL is a new State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) that came into full operation on 1 October 2023. SIACL has taken ownership and operational control of 10 Government Airports that were previously managed by the Ministry of Communication and Aviation.They include Honiara, and Munda International Airports. They also include Nusatupe, Seghe, Choiseul Bay, Santa Cruz, Fera, Suavanao and Barakoma provincial airfields.SIACL is committed to improving airport infrastructure and services in the Solomon Islands over time and will continue to keep the public informed of changes and improvements as they take place.

