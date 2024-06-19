Debra Scott, Principal of The Scott Practice, LLC, Set to Speak at the 2024 CAUAA Spring Conference
Steps to Achieve a High Functioning Nonprofit Board: The Role of Dissent and Debate.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debra Scott, Principal of The Scott Practice, LLC, has been invited to speak at the Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association’s Spring Conference on the topic of “Accountability in Governance: Best Practices for Nonprofits.” The event will take place on Friday, June 21, 2024 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Hapeville, Georgia.
Debra Scott will lecture on nonprofit law and governance, where she will discuss “Steps to Achieve a High Functioning Nonprofit Board: The Role of Dissent and Debate.” Here she will focus on the importance of welcoming dissent and debate as a step toward developing healthier board relationships and best governance practices. This discussion will also touch upon common pitfalls for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations including issues relating to board assessment, organizational transparency and board conflicts. Attendees will receive essential insight and discover new ways to navigate nonprofit management more effectively.
About the CAUAA Spring Conference
Clark Atlanta University serves as a beacon of academic excellence and cultural heritage, known for its commitment to empowering students through impactful education and research. With a rich legacy of over 150 years, the University created the Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association to allow its esteemed alumni across the United States and globe to continue to be a part of the University's journey. The CAUAA annually holds various events like the Spring Conference.
About Debra Scott
Debra Scott, principal of The Scott Practice, LLC, is considered one of Atlanta’s top lawyers with selective inclusion into the National Black Lawyers Top 100. Debra is a national lecturer with over 25 years of experience in fiduciary law matters including Georgia probate litigation and guardianship law. She brings expertise to her work in estates and trusts law and has represented hundreds of estate planning clients on trust matters. Debra has also worked with various nonprofit organizations such as The Emory Clinic, Nature Abounds, Clayton County Family Care and the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors. She has been a guest lecturer for such organizations as the Small Museum Association and ARC and continues to lecture on planned giving and estates and trusts topics. Debra holds a Juris Doctor from Syracuse University College of Law and a master's degree in Public Health from Emory University, with a concentration in Health Management. For more information, please visit https://scottpractice.com.
Debra Scott
The Scott Practice, LLC
email us here