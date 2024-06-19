consumr.ai Unveils Proprietary AI for Marketing: Introducing AdGenius AI and AdGenius Tailored
Making digital creatives more personalized and engaging with the power of fined-tuned generative AI
"With AdGenius AI, we're pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve in marketing, continuously evolving to offer cutting-edge tools that keep our clients ahead of the competition” ”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- consumr.ai, an award-winning leader in consumer intelligence solutions, is excited to announce the launch of AdGenius AI, a proprietary fine-tuned Language Learning Model (LLM) specifically designed for the AdTech sector. This advanced model, developed using insights from tens of thousands of high-performing Instagram, Google, and TikTok sponsored posts, aims to enhance digital engagement for brands. Following the successful launch of the Consumer AI Twin, AdGenius AI marks the next step in our commitment to delivering innovative AI solutions for the AdTech industry. "With AdGenius AI, we're pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve in marketing, continuously evolving to offer cutting-edge tools that keep our clients ahead of the competition” said Gautam Mehra, CEO & Co-Founder of consumr.ai.
Key Features of AdGenius AI:
1. Data-Driven Insights: Trained on a comprehensive dataset of high-performing ads across major platforms, AdGenius AI provides marketers with actionable insights to enhance campaign effectiveness.
2. Client-Specific Fine-Tuning with AdGenius Tailored: The model can be further refined using a client's own ad performance data, ensuring bespoke solutions that align with their unique business goals.
3. Cross-Platform Optimization: Whether it’s Instagram, Google, or TikTok, AdGenius AI optimizes ad content and targeting strategies for maximum impact across all major platforms.
4. Privacy-First Approach: Built with stringent privacy measures, the LLM operates within GDPR and CCPA guidelines, ensuring client and consumer data remain protected and secure.
Empowering Marketers with Advanced AI Tools
In addition to optimizing ad performance, AdGenius AI offers advanced features such as AI-generated creative briefs, copy and asset suggestions based on target audiences, and real-time campaign adjustments. AdGenius Tailored, the fine-tuned client version, provides bespoke insights and strategies, empowering marketers to stay agile and responsive in an ever-changing digital environment.
Join the Future of Marketing with Consumr.ai
Consumr.ai invites marketing professionals, brands, and agencies to experience the power of AdGenius AI and explore how AdGenius Tailored can drive superior marketing outcomes. For more information and to request a demo, visit our blog link: AdGenius: Generative AI tweaked for high performance ad creative
