LITTLE INDIA DENVER IS NOW OPEN 24 HOURS AND 7 DAYS A WEEK

Little India Denver

Little India Denver is now open 24 hours 7 days a week. Authentic Indian cuisine serving Denver for over 26 years is excited to open 24/7

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little India Expands to 24/7 Service at 6th Ave & Grant St Location, Celebrates 26 Years of Culinary Excellence.

Little India Restaurant & Bar, a beloved fixture in Denver's dining scene, is excited to announce that its 6th Ave & Grant St location is now open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This milestone, coinciding with the restaurant's 26th anniversary, offers the community round-the-clock access to the authentic and finest Indian cuisine starting this summer.

About Little India Denver

Since opening its doors in 1998, Little India Denver has been synonymous with authentic Indian flavors and exceptional hospitality. Founded by Simeran Baidwan & family, who have served Colorado for over two decades, the restaurant has earned numerous accolades, including "Best Indian Restaurant" and "Best Lunch Buffet" by local critics and patrons for many consecutive years.

Introducing 24/7 Service

Beginning this summer, Little India Denver’s 6th Ave & Grant St location will serve its full menu 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Whether craving a late-night snack, an early breakfast, or a hearty lunch, Little India's doors are open to satisfy culinary desires. Our menu features favorites like Chicken Tikka Masala, Lamb Pasanda, and Samosa. Little India also serves many vegetarian, vegan, and dairy-free options, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

A Grateful Community Commitment

Little India Denver extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Denver community for its unwavering support over the past 26 years. Our success is a testament to our patrons' loyalty and our staff's dedication. As a token of our appreciation, we remain committed to providing top-quality food and service, fostering a welcoming environment, and supporting local initiatives.

Join Us Anytime

Little India invites everyone to experience India's rich and authentic flavors at any hour of the day or night. Our new 24/7 service ensures one can enjoy our delicious cuisine, making Little India Denver the perfect spot for late-night cravings, early breakfasts, or any meal.

Location and Contact Information

Address: 330 E 6th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203

Phone: (303) 871-9777

Website: https://www.littleindiaofdenver.com

Little India Denver