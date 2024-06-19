Vitable continues to expand its presence in the self-insured space by hiring an experienced industry sales leader
Joe Bosotina will play a key role in advancing Vitable’s mission to bring better direct primary care to self-funded groups.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitable, a leading provider of enhanced direct primary care for self-funded employers, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Joe Bosotina as the new Regional Vice President. This strategic hire underscores Vitable’s commitment to rapidly expanding its footprint and delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare to more people.
Joe Bosotina brings nearly two decades of experience in employee benefits and healthcare. He has previously held an EVP of Sales role at The OccuNet Company, and business development roles at Ideon, Employers Health Network, Sollis Health, ADP, and EverythingBenefits. His extensive experience and proven leadership skills make him an invaluable addition to the Vitable team.
In his new role, Bosotina will leverage his unique expertise to enhance Vitable’s presence in the Northeast region. He will work closely with brokers, consultants, and employers to introduce Vitable’s innovative DPC solutions to more self-insured organizations.
Vitable offers a delightful Direct Primary Care membership that provides members and their families with incredible access to high-quality and affordable health care from the comfort of their homes. With in-home and virtual visits, free prescriptions, labs, and a mental health program, Vitable is transforming the way people access healthcare.
“We are excited to work with Joe Bosotina to accelerate Vitable’s growth across the Northeast even further,” said a spokesperson for Vitable. “We look forward to the positive impact he will make on our team and the communities we serve.”
For more information about Vitable, please visit www.vitablehealth.com.
