Thermal Camera Market is projected to surpass US$4.684 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.26%
The thermal camera market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% from US$2.868 billion in 2022 to US$4.684 billion by 2029.
The thermal camera market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% from US$2.868 billion in 2022 to US$4.684 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the thermal camera market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$4.684 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Thermal cameras, also called infrared cameras are gadgets that identify infrared radiation transmitted by objects. They utilize a lens to center the radiation onto a detector, which can be a set of sensors delicate to particular wavelengths. The captured radiation is converted into electrical signals, handled by the camera's electronics, and changed over into a visual image. Thermal cameras have different applications, such as search and rescue, security, surveillance, prescient maintenance, and building reviews. They can offer assistance locating individuals in low-visibility conditions, identifying intruders, and recognizing security dangers.
The thermal camera market is encountering expansion due to extending applications in different industries, innovative technological progressions, integration with other technologies, rising government investment in defense and security, and increasing global security concerns. Thermal cameras are utilized within the military, defense, industrial, automotive, and healthcare divisions for surveillance, target procurement, inspections, maintenance, night vision, and medical diagnostics. They are moreover being integrated with other technologies such as the IoT and Machine Learning (ML) for real-time data collection and investigation as well as government investment in defense and security is driving requests for thermal cameras for border patrol and border security.
The market is growing with the launch of modern products, and innovative technology integration, for instance, in. February 2024, Hanwha Vision presented AI-based radiometric thermal cameras, appropriate for exact temperature estimations from -40°C to 550°C, and giving security and surveillance functions, making them perfect for industrial applications such as manufacturing, utilities, airports, mining, and shipping.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/thermal-camera-market
Based on the product, the thermal camera market is categorized into a handheld thermal camera and helmet-mounted warm camera. Handheld thermal cameras are anticipated to altogether contribute to the thermal camera market expansion due to their affordability, movability, ease of utilization, and more extensive range of applications. They are cheaper than helmet-mounted alternatives, making them available to a bigger client base. Handheld cameras are moreover simpler to function, requiring negligible training, and can be utilized in different circumstances like building inspections, search and rescue, and on-site support. Besides, helmet-mounted thermal cameras will still hold a niche market due to their hands-free operation and progressed steadiness.
Based on the technology, the market of thermal cameras is categorized into cooled, and uncooled. The thermal camera industry is anticipated to encounter a significant rise in the future, with uncooled cameras contributing to this development due to their affordability and wider client base. Progressions in uncooled innovation technology are anticipated to improve picture quality as well as extend their applications. Further, cooled cameras will still play a pivotal part in divisions like military and defense, basic infrastructure security, and long-distance observation, requiring prevalent picture quality and long-range execution.
Based on the application, the thermal camera market is divided into security and surveillance, inspection and monitoring, wildlife observation, hunting, navigation, and others. The market is predicted to develop due to security and surveillance, followed by the inspection and monitoring segment. Security and surveillance are driven by developing security concerns and the expanding focus on preventive support in industry businesses. Thermal cameras are perfect for border security, border patrol, and basic infrastructure protection in low-light conditions. Inspection and monitoring are driven by their esteem in prescient maintenance in industrial settings, permitting early detection of potential issues like overheating gear or machinery.
Based on the end-users, the thermal camera market is separated into aerospace and defense, automotive, marine, oil and gas, and others. Thermal cameras are progressively utilized in different segments, including aviation & defense, oil & gas, car, and maritime. They are utilized for surveillance, target procurement, weapon systems, inspections, and progressed driver-assistance frameworks. Government investing in defense and drone-mounted cameras is anticipated to drive development. In any case, far-reaching broad adoption in automobiles may take time due to cost contemplations and administrative regulatory approvals. Marine thermal cameras are utilized for navigation of routes and collision evasion in low-visibility conditions.
Based on geography, North America is expected to have a major share of the market of thermal cameras during the anticipated period owing to North America being the domestic place for various thermal camera producers, driving advancement and technological progressions. These companies are broadly utilized in different industries, including security, surveillance, military, building reviews, and processes of industries. Government funding and regulations standards, as well as security and productivity controls, contribute to the broad adoption of thermal cameras. The region's well-developed infrastructure, incorporating a network of component providers, wholesalers, and technical specialists, guarantees smooth operations and promptly accessible assets for consumers.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the thermal camera market that have been covered are Axis Communications AB, Bullard, Teledyne FLIR LLC, InfraTec GmbH, Fluke Corporation, Seek Thermal, SATIR, Opgal, Jenoptik, and Lynred USA.
The market analytics report segments the thermal camera market on the following basis:
• BY PRODUCT
o Handheld Thermal Camera
o Helmet Mounted Thermal Camera
• BY TECHNOLOGY
o Cooled
o Uncooled
• BY APPLICATION
o Security and surveillance
o Inspection and Monitoring
o Wildlife observation
o Hunting
o Navigation
o Others
• BY END-USERS
o Aerospace and Defense
o Automotive
o Marine
o Oil and Gas
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Axis Communications AB
• Bullard
• Teledyne FLIR LLC
• InfraTec GmbH
• Fluke Corporation
• Seek Thermal
• SATIR
• Opgal
• Jenoptik
• Lynred USA
Explore More Reports:
• Compact Camera Module Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/compact-camera-module-market
• Drone Camera Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/drone-camera-market
• Wearable Camera Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/wearable-camera-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn