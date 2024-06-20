LNG Cluster: Pioneer in Connecting the World of Liquefied Natural Gas.

LNG Cluster: Leading the Way in Connecting the Global Liquefied Natural Gas Community

Transforming the Liquefied Natural Gas Industry

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LNG Cluster has taken a bold step into the future with the launch of a series of world-class platforms dedicated to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Its founder, Rodrigo Sandoval, has announced the immediate availability of these platforms, designed for individuals, companies, and institutions involved in all stages of the LNG value chain. This move opens the door to an era of enhanced connectivity and unprecedented growth in the LNG industry.

According to the official statement, LNG Cluster offers an exclusive social network dedicated to LNG, where enthusiasts and professionals in the sector can register, share information and profiles, and connect with companies seeking specialized talent. Additionally, the Cluster includes a directory of companies in the sector, classified by location and activity, a Marketplace to offer products and services related to LNG and associated gases, and a platform of courses led by experts for the dissemination of knowledge. From news to market reports and technology insights, LNG Cluster provides a wide range of content to meet the needs of all LNG stakeholders.

The main objective of LNG Cluster is to reach all players in the industry, from those who are already successful to those looking to enter the sector. Whether investment funds seeking centralized company information and expert advice to invest in LNG projects, or professionals wanting to guide their careers towards LNG, LNG Cluster offers an inclusive platform for everyone.

Although the prices of the memberships have not yet been revealed, Helena Rodrigues, Communications Director of LNG Cluster, reported that "until July 31, individuals and companies can register for free. Additionally, companies interested in sponsoring and/or advertising through the platforms will have a unique opportunity to star in this launch phase in front of more than 24,000 LNG Cluster followers, with the number of followers growing daily."

Various mechanisms tailored to individuals and companies are being offered, ensuring that everyone can benefit from valuable resources and an LNG mega community to make connections, access business opportunities, and exchange knowledge in the LNG sector.

This exciting development comes at a crucial time for the LNG industry, which is playing a leading role in the global energy landscape. María Elena Ayuso, Commercial Director of LNG Cluster, said that "LNG emerged to facilitate gas mobility and enable transatlantic trade, becoming a cornerstone of energy security and independence, helping to combat pollution and reduce carbon footprints. Over the past five years, global LNG export capacity has surged by 29%, with an annual growth forecast of 6.75% from 2023 to 2028, indicating a promising future for the industry.”

For LNG Cluster, innovation is the engine that drives this constantly evolving industry. From the established floating regasification, liquefaction, and storage units that have proven effective in the market, to the promising emerging CO2 methanization technologies for gas production, and the implementation of LNG micro plants, the platform is positioned at the vanguard of innovation in the LNG sector. These latest technologies not only seek to improve environmental sustainability but also open new transportation and monetization opportunities for regions with low gas production, far from traditional consumption centers. In this sense, LNG Cluster stands as an essential catalyst in the search for creative and efficient solutions to the challenges facing the LNG industry.

The launch of LNG Cluster marks an important milestone in the evolution of the LNG industry and promises to open new opportunities for growth and innovation in the sector. This exciting step forward will usher in a new era of connectivity and growth for the world of Liquefied Natural Gas.

