Informatica Demo: How to Automate AI-Powered Data Mesh

Using artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in automating the creation of data products in a data mesh has the potential to revolutionize the way you manage your data. By automating the tasks involved in managing a data mesh, AI can free up data professionals to focus on more strategic tasks, such as developing new machine learning and generative AI capabilities. AI-based data management automation allows for improved data quality, reduction in engineering costs, increased data accessibility, and faster time-to-market for data products.

