Couchbase Demo: Coding with NoSQL – Vector Search and RAG 

Do you like the familiarity of SQL, but need the speed and flexibility of JSON data to build adaptive applications? Matthew Groves and Tyler Mitchell will show you how to get the best of both worlds from a single NoSQL database that takes advantage of SQL++, the de facto standard for applying SQL to JSON data. We’ll also demo some of Couchbase’s latest features for building with AI and using AI for building: Vector Search and RAG.

