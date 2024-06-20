Rhodium Digital Expands North American Reach with SilverEdge Systems Acquisition, Enhancing Expertise in Deltek Products
Rhodium Digital acquires SilverEdge Systems, enhancing Deltek and AI expertise, expanding North American presence, and elevating client value and innovation.
We are committed to continuous improvement. Clients can anticipate new product developments and enhancements leveraging the latest technologies to keep them at the forefront of industry advancements.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhodium Digital, a Deltek Premier Partner and technology advisory firm specializing in transformative solutions for project-centric businesses, is excited to announce its acquisition of SilverEdge, another Deltek Premier Partner and ERP software company known for its passionate and expert client service. This strategic union enhances Rhodium Digital’s robust suite of Deltek products, ERP, CRM, and BI solutions, and elevates SilverEdge’s exceptional offerings, ensuring clients receive unmatched value and innovation.
For the hundreds of firms served, trusted Deltek partners have united! This collaboration benefits firms by leveraging combined expertise to simplify work processes. For project-centric professional services firms, Rhodium Digital and SilverEdge are now better equipped to innovate and streamline operations within and around Deltek ERP systems. By actively listening to client needs, the combined team transforms software into a powerful tool that addresses challenges, optimizes processes, and lightens workloads. Driven by a genuine passion for client success, the true achievement lies in empowering people to excel. The commitment is to making teams more successful by providing the right solutions and support.
A Synergy of Excellence
The acquisition marks a significant milestone, uniting two award-winning firms within the Deltek community. Sharing a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, this partnership creates a synergy of excellence.
Awards and Recognitions:
-Rhodium: Deltek 2023 MVP Partner Award Winner, 2022 Rising Star Americas Partner of the Year
-SilverEdge: Deltek’s 2022 & 2023 Customer Satisfaction Partner of the Year, Deltek Project Excellence Award Winner 2008 & 2010
-Joint Recognition: Named to ERP Global Insights “VAR Stars” consecutively for 10+ years
Rhodium Digital, established in 2006, has a reputation for delivering comprehensive digital solutions that drive business growth and process efficiencies. Serving a diverse client portfolio—including businesses in Architecture, Engineering, and Management Consultancies—Rhodium’s team consistently helps businesses thrive in the digital era. SilverEdge, with over 30 years in the Deltek community, is known for its client-centric approach and expertise in streamlining business processes, aligning perfectly with Rhodium’s core clientele.
Key Acquisition Benefits:
1. Client-Centric Focus: The priority remains on clients, providing personalized, high-quality services and support. Expect regular updates and open communication throughout the integration process.
2. Expanded Product Portfolio: Access a broader range of product solutions, including advanced project management tools, financial management systems, and resource planning solutions tailored to industry requirements. Core Deltek offerings such as Vantagepoint, Vision, Ajera, Replicon, Unionpoint, Talent Management, Project Information Management, and GovWin IQ are now part of this comprehensive suite.
3. Unified Expertise: Benefit from the combined expertise of both firms, with expanded training programs, a robust knowledge base, and access to industry-specific solutions including:
-Software Evaluation Support
-Deltek Vantagepoint Implementations and Upgrades
-On-Premise to Cloud Conversions
-Data Migrations and Workflow Enhancements
-System Integrations (via API or Deltek Unionpoint)
-User Training and Functionality Optimizations
-M&A Amalgamations and Data Warehouse Initiatives
-Accounting Process Troubleshooting, Best Practices, and CRM Process Audits
-Customizations – Reports, Invoices, Workflows, Automations
-Enhanced Business Intelligence – Microsoft Power BI
4. Enhanced Innovation: The merger fuels greater innovation, resulting in cutting-edge solutions that drive business success. Combining expertise will create new software features, ensuring clients receive the most effective solutions.
5. Improved Customer Support: Enhanced customer support system ensures unparalleled service and assistance. A larger consulting team offers faster response times, comprehensive training programs, and personalized support tailored to business needs.
6. Geographical Reach: The combined strength extends expertise across North America and the UK, enabling service to a broader client base. Support across all North American time zones and the ability to provide on-site services as needed ensures exceptional service and solutions globally.
Ryan Steil, Managing Partner of Rhodium, shared his excitement: “Rhodium Digital is pleased to announce the integration of SilverEdge into its family. This acquisition represents an incredible opportunity to advance the mission of empowering businesses through innovative and efficient digital solutions. SilverEdge's dedication to client success aligns perfectly with Rhodiums’ commitment to creating meaningful, lasting impacts. Combining strengths is anticipated to deliver even greater value to clients, enabling them to thrive in ways previously unimagined.”
Maria Vedral, Founder of SilverEdge, expressed enthusiasm: “Joining forces with Rhodium Digital presents an exciting opportunity. SilverEdge has consistently been dedicated to supporting customers to optimize assisting businesses in optimizing their operations through ERP solutions. Rhodium Digital’s extensive digital capabilities will enable clients to benefit from enhanced services and innovative solutions that support their continued success.”
Craig LaFranchise, Managing Partner of Rhodium Digital, added: "Collaboration between teams is already proving beneficial. Clients now have a larger group of professionals, most of whom have years of experience as end-users of Deltek applications, to deliver system and process improvements. The shared goal is to provide value during every interaction with clients. The continued growth of both staff and clients is met with great enthusiasm.”
The commitment to continuous improvement remains steadfast. Clients can anticipate new product developments and enhancements leveraging the latest technologies to keep them at the forefront of industry advancements.
About Rhodium Digital Ltd.
Rhodium Digital is a technology advisory practice and Deltek Premier Partner dedicated to empowering project-centric businesses. Specializing in ERP, PSA, CRM, and BI software solutions, Rhodium helps clients develop future-resilient firms by enabling their people, processes, and systems to achieve sustainable growth.
About SilverEdge Systems Software Inc.
SilverEdge is a leading software advisory firm and Deltek Premier Partner. With a strong track record of delivering innovative solutions, SilverEdge helps professional services firms manage projects, grow, and improve their organizations with holistic solutions. Client success is SilverEdge’s passion.
Ryan Steil
Rhodium Digital
+1 403-888-8344
ryan.steil@rhodiumdigital.io