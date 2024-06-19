Shep’s Ace Hardware Expands into Marietta with Third Location

The new Shep's Ace Harware Marietta Location

Owner Zach Stafford to Bring Exceptional Service and Home Improvement Solutions to Marietta

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shep’s Ace Hardware today announced the opening of its new Marietta location, with a grand opening celebration to follow on June 29, 2024.

Shep’s Ace Hardware, which also operates two successful locations in Midtown and Grant Park, is excited to bring its signature customer service and extensive selection of home improvement products to Marietta. This expansion into the bustling Parkaire Landing shopping center marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow and serve more communities in the Atlanta area. Long-term plans for Shep’s Ace Hardware include opening one-to-two stores per year over the next few years in the Atlanta metro area, aiming to establish a strong regional presence within the next five years.

“We are thrilled to open our new store in Marietta and provide the community with the same exceptional service and quality products that have made our other locations so successful,” said Zach Stafford, owner of Shep’s Ace Hardware. “Our goal has always been to be a trusted resource for homeowners and home improvement enthusiasts, and this new store allows us to extend our reach, provide more quality jobs, and support even more customers.”

This expansion is part of a strategic growth plan backed by significant capital investment from Rand & Co Holdings, LLC (“RCH”). Bryan Rand, President and CEO of RCH, expressed confidence in Shep’s Ace Hardware’s growth trajectory and commitment to excellence.

“Shep’s Ace Hardware has set a high standard in the home improvement industry, and we are proud to support their continued growth,” said Rand. “Their focus on community, customer service, and quality products aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy. We are excited to support Zach’s strong leadership and look forward to seeing their success in Marietta and beyond.”

The grand opening event will take place on June 29, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4880 Lower Roswell Rd. Suite 770, Marietta, GA, 30068, and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a Big Green Egg demonstration. The event is open to the public.

About Shep’s Ace Hardware

Founded in 2015 by owner-operator Zach Stafford, Shep’s Ace Hardware has grown rapidly to become a trusted name in the home improvement industry. With three locations now serving the communities of Atlanta and Marietta, Shep’s Ace Hardware is committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Each store offers a wide range of home improvement supplies, including tools, paint, garden essentials, and hardware, along with expert advice and personalized service from knowledgeable staff. The company’s future plans include expanding into additional locations within Georgia, aiming to bring its unique blend of quality and service to a broader audience.

About Rand & Co Holdings

Based in Atlanta, GA, Rand & Co Holdings, LLC (“RCH”) is an entrepreneurial holding company that invests in, acquires, and operates a diversified portfolio of private businesses and provides best-in-class support to closely held founder and family-led teams. RCH provides a permanent home for its family of companies, building value over time by retaining earnings and reinvesting in each business. RCH serves as either the majority owner, largest non-founder owner, or Board Director with responsibility for strategy and capital markets transactions across all of its holdings.

###