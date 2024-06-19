APRA releases the new digital Prudential Handbook

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has issued a letter to all regulated entities announcing the release of the new digital prudential framework in the form of the "Prudential Handbook".

The Handbook brings all APRA's prudential standards, guidance and supporting information into one place; presents them in a digital format that can be easily navigated and searched; and caters to a range of different users across regulated industries and in the broader community. It is part of APRA's strategic initiative to modernise the prudential architecture (MPA).

The letter is available on APRA website at: APRA’s new digital Prudential Handbook.

