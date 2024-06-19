Submit Release
APRA releases letter on SPS 530 Valuation Governance Framework Self-Assessment Survey

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released a letter to RSE licensees outlining key observations from the SPS 530 Valuation Governance Framework Self-Assessment Survey.

The survey of unlisted asset governance practices was conducted by APRA in late 2023 to assess the implementation of the enhanced requirements contained in Prudential Standard SPS 530 Investment Governance and related guidance.

The letter is available on the APRA website at: Observations from SPS 530 Valuation Governance Framework Self-Assessment Survey.

 

