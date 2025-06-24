Superannuation expenditure outcomes: putting members' best financial interests first

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released a letter to Registrable Superannuation Entity (RSE) licensees setting out initial observations, examples of better practice, and areas for improvement to support compliance with legal duties and to achieve better outcomes for members. This continues to be an area of supervisory focus for APRA, given the impact on member outcomes.

The letter is available on the APRA website at: Expenditure outcomes: putting members' best financial interests first.