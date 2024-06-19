Recruitment Mastery: Talentuch Introduces Webinars for HR Leaders and Business Owners
Talentuch launches educational webinars for recruitment managers, HR directors, and decision-makers in the IT industry across Europe, Canada, and the USA.
We decided to engage with a global audience. Our webinars will cover topics on IT recruitment, building remote teams, hiring trends, and regional and international recruitment strategies.”PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentuch LLC is excited to announce the launch of a series of educational webinars tailored for recruitment managers, HR directors, and decision-makers in the IT industry across Europe, Canada, and the USA.
The IT industry faces unique challenges, particularly for small companies where a single HR professional often manages all recruitment tasks. According to a report by SHRM, 37% of small IT companies operate with only one HR professional. This creates a significant burden, especially considering the competitive landscape for IT talent.
Research by Deloitte highlights the primary pains for small companies in hiring IT talent: the scarcity of qualified candidates, high competition from larger firms, and the fast-paced evolution of required skills. These challenges are exacerbated by the increasing number of open IT positions. As of 2023, there were over 1.4 million unfilled IT jobs in the USA alone, with an average time-to-fill of 49 days according to CompTIA.
About Talentuch LLC
Talentuch LLC is a leading recruitment agency specializing in the IT sector. With a client base spanning Europe, Canada, and the USA, we are dedicated to providing top-tier recruitment services. Our innovative approach and commitment to excellence have earned us a strong reputation in the industry.
Webinar Series Overview
Our webinars will bring together industry experts from various sectors, including Heads of Talent Acquisition, Chief HR Officers, Directors of Recruitment, Global HR Managers, Senior IT Recruitment Consultants, and experienced IT Recruiters. These experts will share their insights, engage in discussions, and introduce new ideas to the IT recruitment field.
Anna Didus, Account Director of Talentuch, explains the motivation behind this initiative: “We decided to engage with a global audience of HR and recruitment professionals to help drive innovation in the industry. Our webinars will cover crucial topics such as IT recruitment, building remote teams, hiring trends, and recruitment strategies. This is especially valuable for solopreneurs and small to mid-sized businesses. Our clients will benefit from this learning opportunity, enhancing their recruitment strategies and overall talent acquisition processes.”
Key Topics Include:
> Strategies for IT Recruitment
> Building and Managing Remote Teams
> Trends in Hiring for IT Roles in Specific Countries
> Secrets of Successful Recruitment in Various Locations
> Effective International Recruitment Strategies
> Interview Techniques and Tips
Our speakers will include partners who are leaders in their fields, helping us to promote each other’s businesses. Talentuch is committed to providing a platform for knowledge sharing and professional growth.
Engage with Us
Talentuch currently boasts over 8,000 followers on LinkedIn, and we aim to double this number by the end of the year. We invite you to connect with us on social media, apply to be a speaker, or subscribe to our LinkedIn page to stay updated on our webinars.
For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.
