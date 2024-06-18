Submit Release
Army Reserve leader celebrates Flag Day, Army Birthday in Philadelphia

NEWS | June 18, 2024

By Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau 99th Readiness Division

PHILADELPHIA  –  

“I’m honored to be here in Philadelphia recognizing the Army’s birthday and recognizing the commemoration of the origin of the flag, the first unifying symbol of our nation and honoring the people who have chosen to serve our nation and the families who supports them,” said Maj. Gen. Jami C. Shawley, Joint Staff J5 Staff Director for Strategic Initiatives, during the Stripes and Stars Festival at Independence Hall June 14.

Festival partners, bystanders and veterans gathered at Independence Hall to celebrate the shared birthday of two of our country’s greatest symbols of freedom – the American Flag and the U.S. Army.

“It is not lost on me, the importance of the place in which we stand, but even moreso in the presence of whom I stand – the ‘Greatest Generation,’ our World War II Veterans,” said Shawley, who administered the Oath of Enlistment to new Army recruits during the event.

The U.S. Flag was first carried into battle on Sept. 11, 1777, in the battle of Brandywine. For 249 years, the Army has answered the call to defend the nation and to support America.

“I want to thank the Army’s legacy that has been built on the history that started right here in Philadelphia,” Shawley said. “The heroism, courage and dedication of the historical Army soldier and the future Army Soldier - we commemorate you all who answered the call since the Army’s founding in 1775.”

Army Reserve leader celebrates Flag Day, Army Birthday in Philadelphia

