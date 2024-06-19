The Salvation Army Prepares for Response Along Texas Gulf Coast

Dallas, Texas (June 18, 2024) – With the prospect of a tropical storm causing extensive rainfall along the Texas Gulf Coast, The Salvation Army Texas Division is preparing to respond to the affected areas, supporting first responders and affected families with food, hydration and needed supplies.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of the Texas and Mexico coasts ahead of the disturbance, which is likely to become a tropical storm before tracking into Mexico. The storm is likely to impact the southeast part of the Lone Star state. Flooding rain, coastal flooding, rip currents and high surf will affect much of the western Gulf coast, from Texas to Mexico, with southeast Texas expected to get as much as a foot of rain.

“The amount of rain the Gulf Region has already received this year is significant," said Alvin Migues, Divisional Director of Emergency Disaster Services at The Salvation Army. “We have to prepare for more rain and flooding to an already saturated area.”

With Potential Tropical Cyclone One starting to organize, the State of Texas has activated the State Operations Center to Level II – Escalated Response Conditions. The Salvation Army has sent a liaison to Austin to monitor the situation closely. The major concern is flash flooding in an area extending from Brownsville up to Victoria, with rainfall totals approaching 10”-12” in areas between Corpus Christi and Victoria. Units will be placed on standby later today as a clearer picture of the situation develops.

"The Salvation Army is committed to providing assistance and support to those affected by the potential tropical storm,” said Migues. “Our teams are ready to respond and work alongside first responders to ensure the safety and well-being of the communities we serve.”

The Salvation Army Texas Division is well-prepared to provide immediate relief to those impacted by the storm. Their experienced Emergency Disaster Services teams are equipped to distribute food, hydration and essential supplies to affected individuals and families. The organization will continue to monitor the situation closely and collaborate with local authorities to address the needs of the community.

To support The Salvation Army’s ongoing response efforts to Texas summer storms, go to helpsalvationarmy.org, and for the most up-to-date disaster information, visit www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

