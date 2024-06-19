Famed artwork created for Jazz Joy and Roy Global Radio by Kathryn Diane Gray

Jazz Joy and Roy Global Radio listeners from around the globe got busy to these hits

The list has some really great lovemaking tunes and is based on song requests received by our Request@JazzJoyandRoy.com mailbox in the first 5 months of 2024” — Roy Gray, Jazz Joy and Roy Global Radio founder

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JazzJoyandRoy.com Unveils Most Requested Marital Relations Songs

The first cousin of famed American record producer Warryn Campbell has released the names of the most-requested songs preferred by couples during marital relations.

JazzJoyandRoy.com DJ Roy Gray, the founder of ‘Marital Relations Global Radio JJ&R’ says, “The list has some really great lovemaking tunes and is based on song requests received by our Request@JazzJoyandRoy.com mailbox in the first 5 months of 2024.”

According to Gray, Jazz Joy and Roy Global Radio listeners from around the globe got busy to the following hits more than any other songs:



1. Alicia Keys - Fallin'

2. You Sexy Thing (I Believe in Miracles) by Hot Chocolate

3. She's Got Papers On Me - Richard Dimples Fields

4. Charles Wright The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band - Love Land (Back to Back)

5. Christina Aguilera - Ain't No Other Man

6. Mercy, Mercy, Mercy! - Cannonball Adderley

7. Let's Get It On - Marvin Gaye

8. Mary Jane Girls - In My House

9. Sugar Sugar - The Archies

10. The Manhattans - Star

11. George McCrae - Rock Your Baby

12. Savage Garden - I Knew I Loved You

13. Andra Day-Rise Up

14. Fine Young Cannibals - She Drives Me Crazy

15. Gett Off - Prince

16. My Girl - The Temptations

17. Love And Happiness - Al Green

18. Heatwave - Always and Forever

19. Frank Wilson - Do I Love You

20. Take You Out - Luther Vandross - Co-written By Gray’s First Cousin Warryn Campbell