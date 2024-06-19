JazzJoyandRoy.com Unveils Most Requested Marital Relations Songs
PHOENIX, AZ, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JazzJoyandRoy.com Unveils Most Requested Marital Relations Songs
The first cousin of famed American record producer Warryn Campbell has released the names of the most-requested songs preferred by couples during marital relations.
JazzJoyandRoy.com DJ Roy Gray, the founder of ‘Marital Relations Global Radio JJ&R’ says, “The list has some really great lovemaking tunes and is based on song requests received by our Request@JazzJoyandRoy.com mailbox in the first 5 months of 2024.”
According to Gray, Jazz Joy and Roy Global Radio listeners from around the globe got busy to the following hits more than any other songs:
1. Alicia Keys - Fallin'
2. You Sexy Thing (I Believe in Miracles) by Hot Chocolate
3. She's Got Papers On Me - Richard Dimples Fields
4. Charles Wright The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band - Love Land (Back to Back)
5. Christina Aguilera - Ain't No Other Man
6. Mercy, Mercy, Mercy! - Cannonball Adderley
7. Let's Get It On - Marvin Gaye
8. Mary Jane Girls - In My House
9. Sugar Sugar - The Archies
10. The Manhattans - Star
11. George McCrae - Rock Your Baby
12. Savage Garden - I Knew I Loved You
13. Andra Day-Rise Up
14. Fine Young Cannibals - She Drives Me Crazy
15. Gett Off - Prince
16. My Girl - The Temptations
17. Love And Happiness - Al Green
18. Heatwave - Always and Forever
19. Frank Wilson - Do I Love You
20. Take You Out - Luther Vandross - Co-written By Gray’s First Cousin Warryn Campbell
