H.R. 8606, Never Again Education Reauthorization and Study Act of 2024

H.R. 8606 would authorize the appropriation of $2 million each year from 2026 through 2030 for the Director of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum to support education and training related to the lessons of the Holocaust. Under current law, the authorization of appropriations for those activities expires at the end of 2025. The bill also would require the Director to conduct a study on the educational activities being carried out at the state and local level. Assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts and using historical spending costs of the direct effects of the legislation would not result in additional expenditures or losses in revenue; therefore, the cost of the preemption would not exceed the threshold established in UMRA for intergovernmental mandates ($100 million in 2024, adjusted annually for inflation).