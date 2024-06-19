Colorado's First International Geothermal Energy Partnership Celebration
Mt. Princeton Geothermal, Western Geothermal and the globally acclaimed Reykjavik Geothermal are joining forces to develop a hydrothermal facility in ColoradoBUENA VISTA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The combined leadership of Mt. Princeton Geothermal, Western Geothermal, and Reykjavik Geothermal is pleased to announce a celebration in honor of Colorado's inaugural international geothermal energy exploration and development partnership. The event is scheduled for June 19th at 3:00 pm at the Community Center located at 715 E Main St, Buena Vista.
This celebration will bring together key figures from all three companies, representatives from the Icelandic Ministry of Energy, Business Iceland, Green by Iceland, as well as press representatives, local leaders, and members of the public. This partnership serves as a significant milestone in Colorado's geothermal energy development, showcasing the success of the visionary initiative outlined in "The Heat Beneath our Feet."
Guests will have the unique opportunity to hear from Icelandic officials, who will provide valuable insights on the importance of geothermal energy and its positive impact on economic development. Iceland's journey with geothermal energy has been transformative, and the Icelandic participants are eager to share insights on how this unique renewable resource can bring stability and growth.Representatives from Isor, a renowned geothermal assessment and development support organization, will also be present to discuss the widespread benefits of geothermal energy for global communities.
Local leaders and community members are welcomed to attend the event, with space available on a first-come, first-served basis. The organizers are dedicated to promoting open dialogue and sharing locally focused information related to geothermal energy development in Colorado.
