Miami-Based Jastor Unveils New Dynamic Branding for Tacos del Cartel in New Orleans
We are thrilled with the work Jastor has done. Our goal has always been to bring something fresh and exciting to New Orleans, and this new branding perfectly captures that vision.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a vibrant and culturally rich city known for its culinary diversity, Jastor, one of the world’s most noted hospitality brand consulting agencies, has announced the successful completion of an innovative branding project for Tacos del Cartel, a new taco experience restaurant poised to become a local favorite in New Orleans.
— Danny Cruz and Vilexis Salas
A Fresh Identity
Jastor’s creative team embraced the essence of New Orleans’ eclectic spirit and combined it with the bold flavors and innovative attitude of Tacos del Cartel. The result is a brand identity that is both visually striking and deeply resonant with the city’s dynamic vibe.
“New Orleans is a city that thrives on its unique blend of tradition and innovation,” said Jason Torres, Jastor’s Founder and Creative Director. “We wanted to capture that essence in the branding for Tacos del Cartel. The design reflects the boldness of their flavors and the vibrancy of the local culture.”
Comprehensive Collaboration
Jastor’s collaboration with Tacos del Cartel extends far beyond just branding. The agency’s scope of work includes interior design for the West Palm Beach and Metairie locations, packaging, all digital communications, environmental consulting, uniforms, dinnerware, menu redesign, marketing consulting, and more. This holistic approach ensures that every touchpoint of the customer experience is cohesive and impactful.
Innovative Visuals and Messaging
The new branding features a dynamic logo that incorporates elements of traditional Mexican motifs with a modern twist. The color palette is bold and lively, using shades of pink, red and teal to evoke the fresh ingredients and flavor profiles that define Tacos del Cartel’s menu.
In addition to the visual elements, Jastor developed a series of catchy and culturally relevant taglines that play on the themes of rebellion and authenticity. Phrases like “Tacos and Tunes” and “Flavors that Jazz up your Palate” will be featured prominently in advertising campaigns and social media promotions.
A Culinary Revolution
Tacos del Cartel’s founders, Danny Cruz and Vilexis Salas, expressed their excitement about the new branding. “We are thrilled with the work Jastor has done. Our goal has always been to bring something fresh and exciting to New Orleans, and this new branding perfectly captures that vision. We can’t wait for everyone to experience what Tacos del Cartel has to offer.”
The vibrant colors of the new branding are inspired by the creative team's multiple travels to Mexico, drawing heavily from the rich cultural significance of the rose flower in Mexican traditions. This connection to the beauty and symbolism of the rose adds depth and authenticity to the visual identity of Tacos del Cartel.
Oaxacan Inspiration and Exploration
Tacos del Cartel is a concept inspired by the rich culinary traditions of Oaxaca, Mexico. The intent of the restaurant is to provide New Orleans with its first true taco experience, offering authentic flavors and innovative dishes that transport diners to the heart of Mexico. The development team even included a visit to Mexico for exploration and research, ensuring that the essence of Oaxacan cuisine is authentically represented in every dish.
Looking Ahead
With the launch of Tacos del Cartel’s new branding, Jastor continues to solidify its reputation as a forward-thinking agency capable of capturing the heart and soul of a brand. As New Orleans residents and visitors alike get a taste of Tacos del Cartel, the city’s culinary landscape is set to become even more exciting.
About Jastor
Jastor, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is one of the world’s most noted hospitality brand consulting agencies. Known for its innovative approach and dedication to creating memorable brand identities, Jastor has been in the industry since 2007. The agency has previously worked with hospitality and restaurant titans such as Carnival Cruise Lines, Margaritaville Resorts, Ceviche 105, and Wyndham Hotels. With a team of talented designers, creatives, strategists, and storytellers, Jastor has helped numerous businesses across various industries connect with their audiences in meaningful ways.
About Tacos del Cartel
Tacos del Cartel is a new taco experience restaurant in New Orleans, offering a menu inspired by traditional Mexican street food with an elevated twist. Founded by Danny Cruz and Vilexis Salas, the restaurant aims to provide an authentic and unforgettable dining experience, celebrating bold flavors and fresh ingredients.
