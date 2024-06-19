Zairmail Launches Innovative 'Speedy' Desktop Application to Streamline USPS Mail – Even a Single Letter

Senders no longer have to worry about printing the letter, folding it, inserting it, addressing the envelope, finding postage, and putting the letter in the mail – Speedy handles all the details.” — Wilson Zehr

LAKE OSWEGO, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zairmail, the leading provider of cloud-based automated mailing services (hybrid mail) and software, announced the launch of their latest desktop application, "Speedy." A drag-and-drop application that revolutionizes the way businesses, marketers, and even everyday people send out physical letters using the US Postal Service (USPS), making the process faster and easier than ever before.

Leveraging Zairmail's 25 years of hybrid mail expertise, Speedy introduces a groundbreaking approach to mailing. Users can effortlessly upload documents and addresses using a desktop icon and intuitive interface, and let Speedy handle printing, addressing, postage, and even letter delivery tracking.

Large organizations have relied on postage meters for decades to manage mailing costs and access USPS discounts.

However, these devices address only a small part of the mailing workflow. The real challenge lies in the numerous manual steps required before and after metering: composing, printing, folding, inserting, addressing, and dispatching each piece of mail.

Despite offering a solution to just one aspect of the mailing process, the U.S. postage meter market generates around $6 billion in annual revenue. This substantial investment highlights a paradox: organizations are spending heavily on an incomplete solution while leaving the bulk of the mailing process unaddressed.

This is where Speedy comes in. “Speedy eliminates the hassle of traditional mailing methods like postage meters," said Wilson Zehr, CEO of Cendix (Zairmail is powered by Cendix). Unlike postage meters that require expensive equipment, permits, and intensive maintenance, Speedy provides a modern, software-based solution with a pay-as-you-go model, whether you’re sending critical financial notifications, legal documents, marketing mail, or even just a simple Mother’s Day letter.

“Senders no longer have to worry about printing the letter, folding it, inserting it, addressing the envelope, finding postage, and putting the letter in the mail – Speedy handles all the details. With larger organizations, that may use dedicated mailing hardware (postal meter), Speedy completely eliminates the need for that. This application is a game-changer for most mailing applications,” said Wilson.

Speedy builds upon Zairmail's legacy as the leader in hybrid (digital to physical) mail, a concept introduced in 1999, working in collaboration with the United States Postal Service (USPS). Using online services that live in the cloud, like Zairmail, senders can dramatically reduce the costs and time associated with applications such as direct mail. The tools are still designed for 1:many applications, where the marketer is trying to reach a larger targeted audience. Speedy further reduces the restriction on job size, allowing even a single letter, to be sent effortlessly.

Key features of Speedy include:

Drag-and-Drop Interface: Upload documents, mailing lists, and creative assets with a simple drag-and-drop action right on the sender's desktop.

Automated End-to-End Processing: Speedy takes care of printing, inserting, addressing, postage, and delivery tracking, assuring the fastest and most effective workflow.

Real-Time Campaign Tracking: Gain insights and peace of mind with real-time tracking reports, while monitoring every step of the way, from production, and mailing to delivery. An email confirmation is also sent to you directly once your letter has reached its destination.

Comprehensive Mailing Options: In addition to standard letter mail, Speedy will expand in the near future its capabilities to support a variety of direct mail formats, including postcards, self-mailers, snap-packs, and more, catering to diverse marketing needs, and for everyday people.

Speedy is designed to cater to the diverse needs of businesses and organizations of all sizes, ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises to large corporations, but it’s also a solution that provides a much more time and cost-efficient way to send physical mail. “Zairmail itself is already the cloud-based tool of choice for fast and effective marketing campaigns, but with the addition of Speedy, we’ll be able to bring the same advanced capabilities to larger organizations and individual mailers with a need to send single letters faster and easier,” adds Wilson

Its scalability makes it an ideal solution for companies in finance, healthcare, retail, and more, effectively replacing traditional postal meters and online postage solutions like Stamps.com.

"We're transforming individual mail delivery and direct marketing campaigns," added Zehr. "With its intuitive design and affordable scalability, Speedy empowers our clients to connect with their audiences effectively."

Backed by a user base of over 50,000 registered users, Zairmail's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is unwavering. Speedy represents the next evolution in direct mail services, combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of industry needs.

Speedy is now available for download at www.zairmail.com/speedy.

About Zairmail

Zairmail is a leading provider of cloud-based automated mailing services (hybrid mail) and software. With a rich history spanning 25 years and a commitment to continuous innovation, Zairmail continuously pushes the boundaries of what's possible in the direct mail industry. Recognized for creating the concept of hybrid mail in collaboration with the USPS, Zairmail remains at the forefront of direct mail technology and services. For more information, visit www.zairmail.com.

Media Contact:

Wilson Zehr

CEO, Zairmail

wilson@cendix.com