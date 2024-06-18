New funding will improve access to active transportation

CANADA, June 18 - More people will soon be able to leave their cars behind and choose active ways to get around efficiently and affordably across communities in British Columbia.

Communities in the south coast, southern Interior and northern regions are receiving provincial investments in active transportation that will make a difference in the way people travel. The investments will build new active transportation infrastructure for people to use their preferred method of travel safely and with more access to their community.

“When people have the opportunity to use safe, efficient and affordable travel options, they take it,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “That’s why we’re building overpasses, trail networks and bike lanes that will give a new generation new ways to travel within and between their communities.”

The investments total $85 million and will improve the efficiency of transportation networks in nine communities, including more direct connections to schools, employment and recreation. The Active Transportation Capital Fund projects are building active transportation infrastructure on ministry-owned rights-of-way in the province. The infrastructure projects are improving upon grants made through the Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant program, which funded 80 projects worth $24 million in 2024.

For example, the Cycle 16 multi-use pathway will be completed in the Bulkley Nechako District. The additional nine-kilometre long, three-metre-wide path along Highway 16 will connect the communities of Smithers and Telkwa.

“This longer pathway connects our communities and broadens our active transportation horizon,” said Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine. “The advocacy of Cycle 16 and the outpouring of support from so many people across the Bulkey Valley has made this happen. Safer, cleaner and healthier – that’s what this project means to our community and our kids.”

Through collaboration with Indigenous and local governments, projects have been selected to bridge the gaps between existing active transportation networks or build the foundation for future investments in active transportation infrastructure.

To learn more about CleanBC, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/environment/climate-change/action/cleanbc/cleanbc_roadmap_2030.pdf

