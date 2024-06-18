Brief closure on Christensen Road in Cheyenne to begin tomorrow

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Reiman Corp. and Aztec Construction will be closing a portion of Christensen Road approach, June 19, weather permitting.

Crews will be milling through the intersection as well as the approach to the south. The intersection will be closed intermittently throughout the next few weeks as crews cement treat the subgrade and place crushed base.

During the closure, traffic traveling from the south will be diverted to Reese Road. Travelers coming from the north will be able to access US30/E. Lincolnway.

Crews will reopen the newly completed Greenway Underpass for all pedestrian traffic. Miscellaneous work will still take place around the pedestrian box for the duration of the US30 project. We ask the public to be aware of machinery and trucks in the area.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.