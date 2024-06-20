DAILY NEWS ENDORSES JUDGE WENDY LI FOR QUEENS SURROGATE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday on June 19, 2024, The New York Daily News endorsed Judge Wendy Li, democrat candidate for Queens Surrogate’s Court, informing voters she is the right choice for independent courts and necessary reforms. The critical endorsement comes after Judge Li was endorsed by the Asian American Bar Association of New York and rated “approved” by LeGaL, the LGBT Bar Association of Greater New York. The Daily News endorsement states “Li would break [party machine]’s lucrative stranglehold by opening up the work to other[s], as it’s done in the other boroughs...Vote for Wendy Li.”
Daily News endorsement injects further momentum to Wendy’s trailblazing bid to reform Queens Surrogate’s Court ahead of June 25 Democratic Primary Election.
Li has placed necessary reforms including ending political influence over the court at the center of her campaign. Last Friday on June 14, community leaders from across Queens joined Judge Wendy Li to encourage voters to exercise their right to vote in this historic election by rallying hundreds in Flushing to vote. In living memory there has never been a contested primary election for Queens Surrogate’s Court Judge. The position intimately affects residents’ lives and the political structure of the borough. News reports have described the Surrogate’s Court as the last bastion of machine politics. At the rally Judge Li declared “it’s time to return the power to the people. We must depoliticize the Court!”
The Asian American Bar Association of New York in its endorsement found Wendy “brings a wealth of legal experience to the bench, which includes having worked as a partner at Patton Boggs LLP and Greenberg Traurig LLP, two prominent law firms. Since her election as a Civil Court judge in 2018, she has proudly served New York City’s diverse communities with distinction. She has published over 70 decisions in civil and criminal cases while also conducting numerous jury and bench trials, demonstrating a record of legal excellence, experience, and diligence.”
Wendy’s campaign is built on the belief that the people of Queens deserve an independent, inclusive, and efficient Surrogate’s Court Judge. She is running to ensure people’s wills, trusts, and estates are respected, particularly the most vulnerable to protect homeowners from deed theft, and to make sure those with disabilities have equal rights under the law. Wendy is a first-generation immigrant and an Oxford grad.
Ying Song
Wendy Li for Surrogate
136-20 38th Avenue suite 9J
Queens, NY 11354 · USA
www.voteforwendyli.com
Ying Song
