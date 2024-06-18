FEMA Is Hiring in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – FEMA is hiring Oklahoma residents to help the state recover from the April-May storms and tornadoes.

The agency has several openings for short-term, full-time jobs in Oklahoma City. The appointments are for 120 days, and may be extended based on the needs of the disaster.

By working with FEMA, you’ll play an important part in helping our neighbors recover from the tornadoes. Positions will fill needed roles in media, administration, community outreach and more, and range from entry-level to supervisors, with competitive salaries. Hiring locally is part of FEMA’s commitment to the community. Additionally, it helps build America’s disaster recovery workforce: many current FEMA employees started as local hires after disasters in their states.

To learn more and apply, go online to USAJobs.gov and search for “FEMA” under Keywords and “Oklahoma” under Location. Or visit this link: USAJOBS - Search.

Descriptions and applications for current jobs are available here:

More jobs may open later – check at USAJobs.gov.

You must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, and possess a high school diploma or GED to apply. Some positions may require driving to impacted areas.

FEMA is committed to employing a highly qualified workforce that reflects the diversity of our nation. All applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, gender, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. The federal government is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.