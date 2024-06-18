Tennessee Highway Patrol Graduates 83 State Troopers

On June 18, Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry welcomed the newest graduating classes of Tennessee State Troopers. The department simultaneously instructed a regular 17-week trooper cadet class and an 11-week lateral trooper cadet class. The lateral class returned from their district assignments for the graduation ceremony that took place at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church, 3475 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee served as the keynote speaker during the graduation ceremony and Commissioner Jeff Long delivered the oath of office as the graduating class was sworn in.

Trooper Cadet Class 624 graduated 67 troopers. The Lateral Trooper Cadet Class 524 graduated 16 troopers composed of all prior Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (P.O.S.T.) certified law enforcement officers from across Tennessee. The lateral class brings a combined 107 years of prior law enforcement experience to the THP.

“Your goal of one day joining the ranks of the Tennessee Highway Patrol has turned into a reality,” said Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “Your hard work, persistence, and desire to serve your fellow man have paid off. I am proud to welcome and congratulate you for earning your right to be called a Tennessee State Trooper.”

“Joining any law enforcement agency makes you a part of something far bigger than yourself,” said Colonel Perry. “Today, you represent the Tennessee Highway Patrol while in uniform and out. You will be held to a higher standard – not only by the public but also by your peers and your leaders.” He spoke to the importance of their positions, stating, “You have embarked on a career of service in the Volunteer State. When you leave here today, and every day as you don your uniform, remember that service is at the heart of being a Tennessee State Trooper.”

Trooper Kirby W. Smith of class 624 was named the top cadet for his class and was presented with the Trooper Calvin Jenks Memorial Award for Excellence for his leadership, work ethic, and academics. The award was named in honor of the late Trooper Calvin Jenks, who was killed in the line of duty in January 2007.