Anaya Tipnis Foundation Awarded $45,000 Cummings Grant
Needham, MA nonprofit receives 3 years of funding from Cummings Foundation
This generous grant over three years will significantly enhance our ability to empower our scholars while realizing the vision my daughter Anaya had for a more level playing field in higher education.”NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anaya Tipnis Foundation is proud to announce that it is one of 150 local nonprofits selected to share in $30 million through Cummings Foundation’s major annual grants program. The Needham-based organization was chosen from a competitive pool of 715 applicants and will receive $45,000 over the next three years.
The Anaya Tipnis Foundation bridges gaps, nurtures emotional resilience, and elevates the dreams of local first-generation college students and students from underprivileged backgrounds through tuition assistance, mentoring, paid internship placements, tutoring, and school fees. Ninety-seven percent of the Foundation’s scholars are of color; 78 percent are female scholars and 65 percent are STEM majors. Anaya Tipnis Foundation scholars are contributing to Massachusetts' predominance and workforce development in the life sciences and tech sectors, enhancing the overall diversity and strength of the Commonwealth’s workforce.
“Being chosen from among so many applicants is a testament to the impact of our work and the dedication of Anaya’s village – our community of mentors, donors, partners, and other volunteers,” said Foundation founder Monica Kachru. “This generous grant of $45,000 over three years will significantly enhance our ability to support and empower our scholars, helping them achieve their dreams while also realizing the vision my daughter Anaya had for a more level playing field in higher education for many of her peers."
The Foundation will activate the Cummings Foundation grant to hire a part-time fundraiser and to support the onboarding of backend technology for data collection and analysis to inform operational decision-making.
The Cummings $30 Million Grant Program primarily supports Massachusetts nonprofits that are based in and serve Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties, plus six communities in Norfolk County: Brookline, Dedham, Milton, Needham, Quincy, and Wellesley.
Through this place-based initiative, Cummings Foundation aims to give back in the areas where it owns commercial property. Its buildings are all managed, at no cost to the Foundation, by its affiliate, Cummings Properties. This Woburn-based commercial real estate firm leases and manages 11 million square feet of debt-free space, the majority of which exclusively benefits the Foundation.
“Greater Boston is fortunate to have a robust, dedicated, and highly capable nonprofit sector that supports and enhances the community in myriad ways,” said Cummings Foundation executive director and trustee Joyce Vyriotes. “The entire Cummings organization is thankful for their daily work to help all our neighbors thrive.”
“We believe strongly that grant decisions will be more equitable when made by a diverse group of community members,” said Vyriotes. “We’re incredibly grateful to the dozens of individuals who participated in our democratized philanthropic process.”
The Foundation and volunteers first identified 150 organizations to receive three-year grants of up to $300,000 each. The winners included first-time recipients as well as nonprofits that had previously received Cummings grants. Twenty-five of this latter group of repeat recipients were then selected by a panel of community volunteers to have their grants elevated to 10-year awards ranging from $300,000 to $1 milllion.
This year’s grant recipients represent a wide variety of causes, including housing and food insecurity, workforce development, immigrant services, social justice, education, and mental health services. The nonprofits are spread across 49 different cities and towns.
Cummings Foundation has now awarded $500 million to greater Boston nonprofits. The complete list of this year’s 150 grant winners, plus nearly 2,000 previous recipients, is available at www.CummingsFoundation.org.
About the Anaya Tipnis Foundation
The Anaya Tipnis Foundation has been committed since 2018 to bridging gaps, nurturing emotional resilience, and elevating the dreams of local first-generation college students and those from underprivileged backgrounds. By providing tuition assistance, mentoring, paid internship placements, tutoring and school fees and other support that fills gaps during scholars’ college journeys, the Foundation is envisions a world where everyone, regardless of their background, has the means to be gainfully employed and provide for themselves and their families in the best possible way. Additional information is available at www.anayafoundation.org
About Cummings Foundation
Woburn-based Cummings Foundation, Inc. was established in 1986 by Joyce and Bill Cummings of Winchester, MA and has grown to be one of the largest private foundations in New England. The Foundation directly operates its own charitable subsidiaries, including New Horizons retirement communities, in Marlborough and Woburn, and Cummings Health Sciences, LLC.
