Update No. 1: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing person – death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A4004362

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Joshua Lewis

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: June 5, 2024, at approximately 1345 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Comerford Dam Rd, Barnet

NAME: Gerard Poulin

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

During search efforts for Gerard Poulin, members of the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department located a body shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in the Connecticut River in the town of Monroe. Preliminary identification indicates the body is that of Mr. Poulin.

The body was brought to the New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Concord for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and to provide confirmation of identity.

The circumstances of Mr. Poulin's death are unknown at this time and remain under active investigation by the Vermont State Police. Anyone with information that could assist detectives in this case is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111. Information also may be provided anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation unfolds.

***Initial news release, 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2024***

On June 5, 2024, at approximately 1345 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a missing person on Comerford Dam Rd in Barnet. Troopers learned that Gerard Poulin was last seen Monday (6/3/24) at approximately 1730 hours in the area of Comerford Dam Rd. Poulin was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue khakis shorts, brown leather work boots and grey/white knee-high socks. The disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for Poulin's welfare.

Anyone with information pertaining to Poulin's whereabouts is asked to call Trooper Rodzel at 802-222-4680. Anonymous tips can also be made through the following link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. Pictures of Poulin have been included in this press release.

- 30 -