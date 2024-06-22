James Ten Eyck Releases New Collection of Poems in "Footprints"
A Journey Through Love, Memory, and Social ReflectionSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and poet, James Ten Eyck, is proud to announce the release of his latest book, "Footprints," a poignant collection of poems that blend personal history, reflections on love, and social commentary. This new collection revisits and revitalizes poems written across a span of fifty years, showcasing Ten Eyck's enduring literary prowess and deep emotional insight.
"Footprints" traverses a rich tapestry of themes, from cherished memories of Ten Eyck's beloved wife, Veronica, to contemplations on America's evolving democracy. The book features verses that recall the beauty and significance of Ireland, a country dear to both James and Veronica, as well as pieces inspired by significant historical events such as the Sandy Hook school massacre and the Pittsburgh synagogue rampage.
Among the standout poems is "Newtown Plus Five," written shortly after the fifth anniversary of the tragic Sandy Hook school shooting, and "An Elegy for One and Many," commemorating a friend of the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue attack. Additionally, "Ode from a Colonial Bowl" provides a reflective look at family history and America's founding.
James Ten Eyck was born and raised in Somerville, NJ. He earned a BS in Mathematics from Lafayette College in 1963 and worked at IBM before pursuing higher education at Syracuse University, where he obtained a Ph.D. in Physics. During his time in Syracuse, he met and married Veronica, and they welcomed their son, David. Ten Eyck's academic career spanned various institutions, culminating in a 25-year tenure at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY, where he also earned an MS in Computer Science from WPI. Upon retiring in 2009, Ten Eyck dedicated himself to writing, publishing his first book, "The Life and Times of Walter Reuther: An Unfinished Liberal Legacy," which was republished in 2023. His wife's passing in 2021 profoundly influenced the poems in "Footprints," making this collection a deeply personal and heartfelt tribute.
This collection stands as a testament to Ten Eyck's lifelong passion for poetry and his ability to capture the essence of human experience through traditional verse forms and rhyme schemes. "Footprints" offers readers a journey through personal and historical landscapes, inviting them to reflect on themes of love, loss, and the socio-political issues that shape our world.
"Footprints" provides a space where readers can find solace in the beauty of language and the vivid imagery of places and events that resonate deeply. Through his poems, Ten Eyck explores the fragility of democracy, the importance of love and memory, and the enduring power of poetry to connect us all.
For more information about James Ten Eyck and his works, visit jamesteneyck.com.
"The poems were sitting in a file on my computer," Ten Eyck explains. "I thought they were good enough to go out and experience the world, and a poem is never complete until somebody reads it."
"Footprints" is now available for purchase. Dive into this compelling collection and experience the profound reflections and masterful storytelling of James Ten Eyck.
