US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Center Now Offers a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma to Call Them for Direct Access to the Nation’s Top Mesothelioma Attorneys for The Best Possible Compensation Results-Don't Get Shortchanged

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "Contrary to what you hear on cable TV or see on the Internet the mesothelioma compensation process is not as easy as some internet ads make it sound. There are asbestos trust funds, but the attorneys who protect those trust funds don't want to pay, or they are only willing to pay as little as possible. We are specifically talking about those who served in our nation's armed forces-specifically US Navy Veterans. We want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 so they do not end up getting shortchanged.

A US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Victims Center is specifically targeting US Navy Veterans whose ship or submarine was based out of the following navy bases:

*Norfolk, Virginia-The Atlantic Fleet

*San Diego-The Pacific Fleet

*Honolulu, Hawaii-The Pacific Fleet

*New London, Connecticut-Major Submarine Base

*Bangor, Washington-Major Submarine Base

*Kings Bay, Georgia-Major Submarine Base

*Newport, Rhode Island-Navy Base

*Mayport, Florida-Navy Base

Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

"Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us anytime at 866-714-6466."

Important Note: "We are advocates for Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-and as we say all the time we want these people to receive the best possible financial compensation results. We have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for nearly two decades-and to make sure the best compensation happens for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer we offer direct access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys.