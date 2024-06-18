Phoenix Public Adjuster Justin Skipton Elected Vice President of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters

Jack, Jeremy, David, Justin Skipton, Elaine

Partner and COO of Scottsdale Public Adjusting firm Skipton and Associates, Inc. is voted in to represent the public adjusters interests across the nation.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented and historic decision, members of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) have elected Justin Skipton as its new Vice President. This remarkable advancement bypasses time typically required, underscoring Justin's readiness and exceptional capability to ascend to the role of President for the 2025-2026 term.

This election is particularly significant as Justin will serve as the President during NAPIA’s 75th anniversary, a milestone marking the organization’s longstanding excellence.

Based in Scottsdale and widely recognized as a leading Phoenix public adjuster, Justin Skipton has consistently demonstrated unparalleled expertise and dedication in the field of public adjusting. His commitment has not only propelled his professional trajectory but has also significantly contributed to the advancements in the industry standards across Arizona and beyond.

A Commitment to Excellence

Under Justin Skipton's vice presidency, NAPIA is poised to further its mission of setting the gold standard in public adjusting. With a focus on integrity, professionalism, and client advocacy, NAPIA continues to champion the rights of policyholders and ensure they receive fair and just treatment from insurance carriers.

Celebrating 75 Years of Legacy and Looking Forward

As NAPIA approaches its 75th anniversary under Justin's impending presidency, the association celebrates a rich legacy of achievements and unwavering commitment to the public adjusting profession. This milestone year not only offers a moment to honor past accomplishments but also a unique opportunity to innovate and adapt to the ever-evolving needs of the community it serves.

A Word from the Vice President-Elect

Reflecting on his election, Justin Skipton expressed his gratitude and vision for the future: "I am deeply honored that my peers have chosen me to serve as the Vice President of NAPIA. The trust and support of my mentors and colleagues within the association have been invaluable. As we gear up for the 75th year celebration, I am enthusiastic about honoring our past achievements while also focusing on the sustainable growth and advancement of our profession."

A Vision for the Future

Looking forward, Justin Skipton’s leadership is expected to bring innovative strategies and a fresh perspective to NAPIA’s endeavors. His deep understanding of the challenges faced by public adjusters and policyholders alike positions him as a pivotal figure in driving the association towards new heights of success and relevance in today’s complex insurance landscape.

As a Scottsdale public adjuster with extensive experience and a robust network within Phoenix, Justin is uniquely equipped to enhance NAPIA’s influence and outreach, ensuring that the association remains at the forefront of the industry both locally and nationally.

For further information about how Skipton and Associates can support your public adjusting needs, please visit our website at SkiptonInc.com

Contact Information: Jeremy Skipton Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Skipton Claims Management 602.957.8800