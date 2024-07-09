Charlee.ai and Duck Creek Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership

Partnership will Enhance Claims Management with AI-Based Predictive Analytics

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlee.ai, a leading provider of AI-based predictive analytic solutions, and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), a prominent provider of SaaS core systems for the insurance industry, have joined forces in a solution partnership to enhance claims management processes through cutting-edge predictive analytics.

This collaboration will integrate Charlee.ai's advanced AI technology into Duck Creek Claims, an industry-leading claims management solution offered by Duck Creek Technologies. By infusing AI capabilities into Duck Creek Claims, insurers will benefit from enhanced predictive analytics, empowering them to make more informed decisions, streamline claims processing, reduce costs, and ultimately improve customer satisfaction.

"Partnering with Duck Creek Technologies presents an exciting opportunity to continue revolutionizing claims management within the insurance industry," said Sri Ramaswamy, CEO and Founder of Charlee.ai. "Our AI-driven predictive analytics enables insurers to proactively identify claims trends, assess risks more accurately, and optimize claims handling processes, leading to improved operational efficiency and customer experiences."

Duck Creek Claims is a comprehensive claims management solution designed to streamline claims processing workflows, reduce cycle times, and increase productivity for insurers. By integrating Charlee.ai's AI capabilities, Duck Creek Claims will be able to leverage advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze vast amounts of data and generate actionable insights in real-time, empowering insurers to anticipate and mitigate potential risks more effectively.

"We are thrilled to engage with Charlee.ai to further enhance the capabilities of Duck Creek Claims," said Robert Fletcher, Sr. Partner Manager of Duck Creek Technologies. "Through Charlee.ai’s predictive analytics, insurers are able to leverage data-driven insights to make faster, more informed decisions, ultimately driving better outcomes for their policyholders."

The partnership between Charlee.ai and Duck Creek Technologies underscores both companies' commitment to innovation and to empowering insurers with advanced technologies to navigate the evolving landscape of the insurance industry.

About Charlee.ai: Charlee.ai is a leading provider of artificial intelligence-driven property & casualty insurance solutions, empowering carriers, MGAs and TPAs with actionable insights to make informed decisions. Through its innovative AI-based technologies, Charlee.ai delivers solutions that optimize processes, mitigate risks, reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency.

About Duck Creek Technologies: Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is a leading provider of SaaS core systems for the insurance industry. Its suite of solutions, including Duck Creek Claims, enables insurers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and deliver exceptional service to policyholders.