Tucker Clarke Primary School conducts earthquake drill as part of CDEMA School Safety Course

(Press release) Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, June 18, 2024: As part of the ongoing School Safety Course, an earthquake drill will be conducted at the Tucker Clarke Primary School on Friday, June 21, 2024, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This exercise is an integral component of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Model School Safety Programme, aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness and resilience within schools across the region.

During the disaster preparedness activity focus will be fixed on the “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” technique, safe evacuation procedures, and coordinated emergency response actions, providing students, teachers, and administrative staff, with practical experience in earthquake response protocols.

Key Details of the Earthquake Drill:

Date: Friday, June 21, 2024

Time: 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Location: Tucker Clarke Primary School, Basseterre, St. Kitts

Local emergency services, including the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, The Royal St. Christopher & Nevis Police Force, The Saint Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society, Emergency Medical Services in St. Kitts and The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) along with officials from the Ministry of Education will be on-site to observe and provide valuable feedback. Their collaboration is essential to evaluate participants of the School Safety Course in this practical exercise.

Parents are encouraged to discuss the importance of earthquake preparedness with their children and to reinforce the safety procedures practiced during the drill.

Media representatives are invited to attend and cover this significant event.