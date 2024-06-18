ECDU staff participate in Professional Development Day

(EMU) Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU) hosted its annual Professional Development Day on Monday, June 17, 2024, under the theme ‘Embrace Inclusion: Every Child Counts’. The event aimed to empower educators with the latest strategies and insights to foster an inclusive learning environment for all children.

Ms. Kemona Browne, Director of the Early Childhood Development Unit, warmly welcomed the workers to the event and highlighted the theme for this year’s Child Month observance.

“Today, we have the privilege of learning from a group of esteemed presenters who will share their insights, tips, and strategies on how we can embrace inclusion in our daily practices. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will surely inspire and equip us with the tools we need to foster an inclusive environment. I encourage you to engage actively, ask questions, and share your own experiences during the session. This is an opportunity for us to learn from each other and build a stronger, more inclusive community.

The annual Professional Development Day reinforced ECD’s mission to provide all children with an inclusive, supportive, and enriching educational experience.