St Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank inks Platinum Sponsorship and Bank of the St Kitts Music Festival

(Press release) The premier financial institution in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union, St Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited (SKNANB) has continued its tradition of partnering with the St. Kitts Music Festival (SKMF). According to CEO of the SKNANB, Anthony Galloway, “St Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank is proud to be the official bank and platinum sponsor of this year’s St Kitts Music Festival. At National Bank, we believe in the profound influence of music to unite, inspire and uplift communities”.

CEO Galloway continued, “Our partnership with the St Kitts Music Festival also symbolizes our support for small business operators within the tourism sector. We understand the power of such events to create significant economic spin-offs that boost our local economy”.

Allister Williams, Chairman of the St Kitts Music Festival Committee, expressed gratitude for the ongoing partnership with the SKNANB. He acknowledged the significant impact their sponsorship has on the growth of homegrown businesses. Chairman Williams also encouraged nationals and residents to make SKNANB their bank of choice, highlighting its strong support for local initiatives.

In collaboration with SKNANB, the festival will leverage its online expertise to introduce a secure electronic ticketing system, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for all patrons.

The 26th edition of the St Kitts Music Festival will be held from June 27-29 at the historic Warner Park. Tickets start from US$50 or EC$135 and are available on the Festival’s website: www.stkittsmusicfestival.com where patrons can also view further updates and additional details.