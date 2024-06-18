Ever wonder what a SPKIR is? If the meaning isn’t top of mind, SPKIR is the Spectral Irradiance sensor (Sea Bird OCR-507 multispectral radiometer), which measures Spectral Irradiance. What about ADCP? This stands for Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers that use acoustics to measure 3D water-current velocity for a small volume of the water column above or below the sensor. The sensor calculates velocity by measuring changes in the sound waves.

All of this information and more is available on OOI’s website on the “Rosetta Stone for OOI Sensor Names” (instrument page) at https://oceanobservatories.org/instruments/. Bookmark this page where you can easily find the definition of these acronyms, as well as a visual of what the instrument looks like and information on how it works. In addition, you can be linked to data products specific instruments create, and much more.