SmarterSign Integrates with Clover POS for an Integrated Digital Menu Board Experience
SmarterSign now integrates with Clover POS to enable an optimized digital menu board solution for restaurants of any size.
Our aim is to simplify digital menu board management. Integrating with Clover POS allows us to offer real-time updates and accurate information to customers.”HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmarterSign, a leader in digital menu board solutions with 18 years of expertise, proudly announces its latest integration with Clover POS. This innovative integration offers restaurant operators exceptional inventory control and real-time menu updates, transforming how digital menus are managed.
— Gregg Zinn - CEO, SmarterSign
By connecting Clover POS to SmarterSign digital menu boards, restaurant owners can effortlessly synchronize their menus with their POS system. This integration ensures real-time updates, reflecting changes in pricing, item availability, and stock levels, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and improving customer satisfaction.
“We are excited about what this integration can mean for our customers,” said Gregg Zinn, CEO of SmarterSign. “Our aim is to simplify digital menu board management. Integrating with Clover POS allows us to offer real-time updates and accurate information to customers.”
Key Features of the Integration Include:
Real-Time Updates: Any changes made in the Clover POS catalog are automatically synced with digital menu boards, keeping menus current.
Enhanced Inventory Control: Instantly updates item availability, reducing customer frustration by displaying only in-stock items.
User-Friendly Interface: Easy for restaurant operators to manage and design digital menus without technical expertise.
Since 2006, SmarterSign has been a trailblazer in digital menu board solutions, offering flexible design options and user-friendly tools tailored for restaurant operators. The Clover POS integration reaffirms SmarterSign's commitment to providing comprehensive digital signage solutions.
With no long-term contracts and fees starting at $25 per month, SmarterSign provides an affordable solution that adds significant value to restaurant operations. This new integration empowers restaurants to quickly adapt to market changes, maintain accurate menus, and enhance the overall customer experience.
For more information and to get started with SmarterSign and Clover POS integration, visit https://www.smartersign.com/clover.
About SmarterSign
SmarterSign has been a trusted provider of high-quality digital signage solutions for nearly 18 years, with significant expertise in digital menu boards. Their cutting-edge platform is designed to put business owners in complete control of their digital signage needs. With a track record of excellence, SmarterSign has established itself as a leader in the industry.
Headquartered in New York, SmarterSign operates with a customer-centric approach, ensuring businesses have the tools and support they need to succeed. Their team of experts leverages innovative technology to create visually captivating digital menu boards that enhance customer engagement and drive brand visibility. With a commitment to delivering exceptional digital signage solutions, SmarterSign continues to empower businesses across various industries.
Eden Grimaldi
SmarterSign
+1 888-907-6278
