Modified District Government Services for Juneteenth

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, June 19, District Government will observe Juneteenth. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.



As the District remains in an Extended Heat Emergency, some facilities are specifically opening on Wednesday, June 19 to help people beat the heat, including select outdoor pools and recreation centers.

During the Extended Heat Emergency, residents are urged to stay cool, check on seniors and other vulnerable neighbors, and to call the shelter hotline for unsheltered residents in need of free, accessible transportation to a cooling center. To request accessible transportation to a cooling center for yourself or someone else, call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093 or dial 311.



It is important for residents to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and stroke. Symptoms may include dry red skin, convulsions, throbbing headaches, disorientation, chills, delirium, and coma. Onset of heatstroke can be rapid; a person can go from feeling apparently well to a seriously ill condition within minutes. If you suspect that you or someone you know is experiencing a heat related illness, call 911.





WHAT’S OPEN ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19



Access to Emergency Shelter

Most low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Wednesday, June 19. Individuals and families seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.



The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center), located at 1313 New York Ave NW, is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling, and other vital services. Full-capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am - 1 pm.



Adams Place Day Center, located at 2210 Adams Place NE, is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 7 am - 7 pm, Monday through Friday. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling, and other vital services. Full-capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 12 pm - 3 pm



Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center for residents experiencing homelessness, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, offers a safe place for youth 24 hours a day and will be open on Wednesday, June 19.



DC Department of Behavioral Health (DBH): Residents experiencing mental or emotional challenges or have concerns about family members or friends can call 988 anytime to talk with a trained crisis counselor. The following supports are open on Wednesday, June 19:



The DC Stabilization Center, located at 35 K Street NE, is a safe place for people experiencing a substance use disorder crisis to get the help they need. Open 24/7 to individuals 18 years and older. Walk in or bring a loved one. No cost. No insurance required.

The Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program known as CPEP provides 24/7 emergency psychiatric services for individuals 18 years of age and older. Walk in or bring a loved one. Located at 1905 E Street SE, Bldg. 14, or call (202) 673-9319. No cost. No insurance required.

The Community Response Team (CRT) supports adults at home or in the community whose behavior suggests mental health or substance use disorder challenges with on-the-spot assessments and referrals to treatment services 24/7. Call (202) 673-6495.

The Children and Adolescent Mobile Psychiatric Service (ChAMPS) provides emergency, on-site help to children/youth 18 years or younger facing a behavioral or mental health crisis and their families in the home or community. Call (202) 481-1440.



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) spray parks, outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled. Select outdoor pools and recreation centers will also be open.



While outdoor pools are on a weekend-only schedule until Monday, June 24, the following outdoor pools will be open on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Then, pools will re-open on Saturday and remain open for the remainder of the outdoor pool season on their weekly six-day schedules. Find the regular outdoor pool schedule at dpr.dc.gov/outdoorpools.



Outdoor Pools Open on Wednesday, June 19 from 10 am – 6 pm.

Outdoor Pool Ward Banneker Pool 2500 Georgia Avenue NW 1 Francis Pool 2435 N Street NW 2 Hearst Pool 3701 37th Street NW 3 Upshur Pool 4300 Arkansas Avenue NW 4 Langdon Pool 2860 Mills Avenue NE 5 Randall Pool 25 I Street SW 6 Rosedale Pool 1701 Gales Street NE 7 Ridge Road Pool 830 Ridge Road SE 7 Oxon Run Pool 501 Mississippi Avenue SE 8 Additionally, while recreation centers are usually closed on holidays, the following recreation centers will be open from 11 am – 7 pm on Wednesday, June 19 to help the community play, gather, and celebrate safely. Recreation Centers Open on Wednesday, June 19 from 11 am– 7 pm. Recreation Centers Ward Columbia Heights Community Center 1480 Girard Street NW 1 Stead Recreation Center 1625 P Street NW 2 Palisades Community Center 5200 Sherier Place NW 3 Riggs-LaSalle Recreation Center 501 Riggs Road NE 4 Raymond Recreation Center 3725 10th Street NW 4 North Michigan Park Recreation Center 333 Emerson Street NE 5 Trinidad Recreation Center 1310 Childress Street NE 5 Benning Stoddert Community Center 100 Stoddert Place SE 7 Deanwood Recreation Center 1350 49th Street NE 7 Bald Eagle Recreation Center 100 Joliet Street SW 8 Fort Stanton Recreation Center 1812 Erie Street SE 8

Modified Service Adjustments

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will not collect household trash and recycling on Wednesday, June 19. Beginning Wednesday, trash and recycling collections will “slide” for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash and recycling collections on Wednesday, June 19 will be serviced on Thursday, June 20. Street cleaning and bulk trash removal also will be suspended on Wednesday, June 19.

The Benning Road Transfer Station is closed for renovations until further notice.

The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be open on Wednesday, June 19 from 4:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., for haulers but closed to the public. It will be open on Thursday, June 20, for normal residential drop-off.

Construction:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Thursday, June 20 during permitted work hours.

Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations city-wide on Wednesday, June 19, on the following:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

16th Street NW between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue NW

The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Wednesday, June 19, for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Without a companion Afterhours Permit, work for which a construction permit is required is illegal and could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Wednesday, June 19, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume on Thursday, June 20.

All DC Circulator routes are operating on normal schedule. DC Streetcar will operate on a normal schedule.



WHAT’S CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19



The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Wednesday, June 19.



DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed for Summer Break starting Tuesday, June 18.



All DC Public Library locations will be closed on Wednesday, June 19. The Library is available online at dclibrary.org. For more information, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) indoor aquatic centers as well as outdoor pools and recreation centers that are not listed above will be closed on Wednesday, June 19.



The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street NE) will be closed on Wednesday, June 19.



DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Wednesday, June 19.



DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed on Wednesday, June 19, with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at doh.force.com/dchealthrenewals/s/portal-page.



All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Wednesday, June 19. Regular business hours will resume on Thursday, June 20.

Many of DC DMV's services will remain available online or via the agency's free mobile app.



The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed on Wednesday, June 19. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.



The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Wednesday, June 19.



The Department of Aging and Community Living will close all Senior Wellness Centers on Wednesday, June 19.



