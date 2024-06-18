Mayor Wu Shares Celtics Championship Parade Preparations

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston public safety officials, and Celtics leadership shared preparations for Friday’s rolling rally championship parade to celebrate the Boston Celtics’ 18th NBA Championships. Beginning at 11:00 a.m., Celtics players will ride on Duck Boats, starting at TD Garden on Causeway Street, passing by City Hall Plaza and the Boston Common, and ending on Boylston Street by the Hynes Convention Center.

“We are so proud of the Celtics players on and off the basketball court and are ecstatic to host a celebration for banner number 18,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “While we know how to host a parade in the city of champions, we are reminding everyone to celebrate responsibly, stay hydrated and mindful of the hot temperatures, and reach out to one of the many public safety officials who will be present along the route if you see something that needs attention.”

In anticipation of hot temperatures, Mayor Wu and Boston public safety officials are reminding spectators to stay hydrated and use sunscreen. Underage and public drinking of alcohol will not be tolerated. Boston Police and Boston EMS will have a large presence along the parade route. The Office of Emergency Management will have misting tents out to provide cooling relief located at City Hall Plaza and the Boston Common, along with cooling towels. Residents are encouraged to sign up for Alertboston emergency notifications at boston.gov/alertboston.

"Congratulations to the Celtics for their long deserved 18th banner. I want to make sure that we thank our State police partners, NEMLEC partners, and other public safety partners that have helped deal with the celebration last night, who will also help us in this year's rolling rally coming up," said Commissioner Michael A. Cox, Boston Police Department. "Please be aware of your surroundings in general -- if you see something that looks suspicious, please say something by dialing 911. This is a championship City and I'm sure our crowds will continue to show that Boston's the best in the world."

While the previously declared heat emergency will have ended by Friday, first responders will be ready to help those feeling adverse effects from the heat.

“As we celebrate the Celtics and their victory, it’s important to do so responsibly,” said Boston EMS Chief James Hooley. “Remember to look out for one another, take care of each other, and make sure everyone is safe. If someone doesn’t seem okay, get help right away.”

City streets in the West End, Downtown, and Back Bay will be shut down to normal vehicular traffic for the parade route. A full list of street closures can be found here. A parking ban on impacted streets will begin at midnight on Friday morning so crews can start securing the parade route. Streets will shut down to normal traffic beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

Commuters are encouraged to work remotely if possible and avoid driving through the downtown area during the late morning and early afternoon Friday. Parade attendees and commuters are encouraged to take public transportation.

To accommodate higher-than-normal ridership, the MBTA will operate increased subway service and modified Commuter Rail schedules with additional train times before and after the parade. Riders are strongly encouraged to purchase roundtrip fares in advance. Riders can find more information on MBTA service, parking, paying fares, and more for Friday’s championship parade at mbta.com/Celtics.

Additional MBTA staff, Transit Ambassadors, Keolis personnel, and Transit Police will be deployed throughout the system to assist with safety and wayfinding. Station platforms may become crowded, and as a safety precaution, riders are reminded to stay behind the yellow line when on platforms and not to obstruct closing doors of subway vehicles. Bikes will not be allowed on any subway or Commuter Rail trains on Friday. Riders can call the MBTA call center at 617-222-3200 for more information. To report an emergency, riders can dial 911, call the MBTA Transit Police Department at 617-222-1212, or use the SeeSay mobile app to anonymously report an issue.

Accessible seating will be available to watch the parade on City Hall Plaza on the Cambridge Street side and outside of the Boston Public Library on Boylston Street.

“What stands out most about this group is their dedication to being team players and winning as a collective group,” said Rich Gotham, Boston Celtics Team President. “They achieved a historic feat through hard work and dedication, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate with the most incredible fans in the world this Friday in Boston.”

More information can be found on boston.gov/celtics. A map of the parade route can also be found on the webpage.