The Power of Community: Dr. Sandra Breece Revolutionizes Education
Dr. Sandra Breece unveils the power of community in her #1 Bestselling book, empowering every child's unique learning abilities.
It's not about achieving individual success but about lifting each other up and collectively striving for excellence. Together, we can overcome challenges, celebrate victories & create lasting impact”LAKE HAVASU, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sandra K. Breece, the renowned founder and superintendent of Telesis Center for Learning, Inc., has now founded the School Founders Academy, unveils the transformative journey from vision to reality in her captivating chapter titled "Navigating the Challenges of Starting a School" in the #1 International Bestseller, "Power of Community: Courage, Compassion and Collaboration Leads to Success."
Dr. Breece's chapter is a part of an anthology co-authored by nine leaders, offering actionable insights, wisdom, and strategies for everyday leadership. "Power of Community" compiles diverse perspectives, providing a comprehensive approach to success through courage, compassion, and collaboration.
In her chapter, Dr. Breece shares profound experiences and her relentless pursuit of a vision, despite initial skepticism and challenges. She vividly recounts the journey that led to establishing Telesis Center for Learning, Inc. in 1991, impacting thousands of students over three decades.
The chapter explores Dr. Breece's unwavering determination to create a school that caters to individual student needs, emphasizing small class sizes and individualized instruction. Through the power of community, she highlights the pivotal role parents, volunteers, and supporters played in realizing her vision. From converting a duplex into a school facility to navigating expansions and regulatory hurdles, Dr. Breece's story resonates with courage, compassion, and collaboration.
"I couldn't ignore the persistent call to create a better educational environment for my son and other students," says Dr. Breece. "The journey wasn't easy, but the power of community made all the difference. It's about ongoing support, guidance, and collaboration that accelerates the path from vision to reality."
With her extensive experience in education and school administration, Dr. Breece now extends her expertise through the School Founders Academy, offering consulting services for aspiring school founders nationwide. Her services include ongoing support, mentoring, and a community of collaboration, providing a structured approach to achieve educational goals.
Dr. Breece's impact extends beyond Telesis Center for Learning, Inc. to include Telesis Preparatory Academy (grades 9-12), Telesis Preparatory (grades K-8), and Paw Prints Preschool (ages 3-5), all receiving accolades for excellence and high performance in Arizona's educational landscape.
Dr. Breece's success in establishing and nurturing her community stems from her ability to inspire, engage, and empower individuals towards a common goal. From the initial days of placing a small ad in the local newspaper to gather parents' concerns about middle school education, to building a robust network of volunteers, supporters, and board members, Dr. Breece's leadership and vision have been instrumental.
Through ongoing communication, collaboration, and recognition of contributions, Dr. Breece has fostered a sense of ownership and commitment within her community. She values each member's unique strengths and perspectives, creating a culture of inclusivity, trust, and mutual support.
"I firmly believe in the power of community," Dr. Breece emphasizes. "It's not just about achieving individual success but about lifting each other up and collectively striving for excellence. Together, we can overcome challenges, celebrate victories, and create lasting impact."
Dr. Breece is a featured speaker at several upcoming workshops, speaking engagements, and summits. Notably, she will be participating in The Best Seller Summit on June 21st, where she will share insights alongside the other co-authors of "Power of Community," The summit promises a day filled with wisdom, real-life stories of thriving amidst struggles, and empowerment through the power of story, author success, and leveraging books for branding and business growth.
About Dr. Sandra Breece
Dr. Sandra Breece, with over thirty-two years of educational experience and a doctorate in Educational Leadership, founded Telesis Center for Learning, Inc., overseeing a team of fifty qualified teachers. As a co-author of the #1 international bestseller "Power of Community: Courage, Compassion and Collaboration Leads to Success," Dr. Breece shares her expertise through nationwide consulting services at the School Founders Academy, empowering aspiring school founders to realize their vision.
