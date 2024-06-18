Upswell Studio Expands in Denver, Bringing Active Wellness to Central Park
Upswell Studio combines movement, connection, and well-being in an inclusive, welcoming space.
At Upswell Studio, we’ve reimagined boutique fitness, and curated daily practices that help to amplify energy and vibrancy.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upswell Studio, a place to move, connect, and be - well, has launched its second studio in Denver’s Central Park.
— Heather Holland, CEO and co-founder at Upswell Studio
Reflecting the growing desire amongst active Coloradans for a more holistic approach to wellness, Upswell Studio embraces the full spectrum of movement that bodies crave - from active to passive. From classes rooted in yoga, pilates, and strength, to cold plunges, saunas, and compression and PEMF therapies, Upswell Studio offers daily practices designed to amplify well-being in an inclusive, welcoming space.
“At Upswell, we’ve reimagined boutique fitness, and curated daily practices that help to amplify energy and vibrancy,” said Heather Holland, CEO and co-founder at Upswell Studio and former COO of CorePower Yoga. “We’ve cultivated a welcoming community and chill vibe, in a thoughtfully designed space. All of our classes and modalities are science-backed, time-honored ways to enhance health-span and vibrant living. This is a place where you can come as you are and receive what you need, everyday.”
Upswell’s team members come from a variety of backgrounds and include sport scientists, professors, certified yoga and pilates instructors, performance athletes, and strength coaches. A large part of Upswell’s philosophy is that all bodies can benefit from the restorative movement and recovery protocol of elite athletes.
“Through many years as a sport biomechanist and movement educator, I’ve developed the belief that all bodies were created to move with integrity and ease,” said Dr. Kat Sand, COO and co-founder at Upswell Studio and former leader and teacher-trainer at CorePower Yoga. “Here at Upswell, we aim to provide daily practices that will help all people enjoy longevity in the things they love to do. Whether you're a performance athlete or someone who wants to move and feel better in your body and mind, Upswell Studio can help you live a sustainably vibrant life.”
The community is invited to experience Upswell Studio with three all-access pricing options: single day pass, single week pass, or monthly membership. Currently Upswell is offering an all-access intro month for just $99. More information on offerings and pricing can be found at upswellstudio.com.
ABOUT UPSWELL STUDIO:
Upswell Studio is everything you need to amplify your well-being. A place to move, connect, and be - well. From classes rooted in yoga, pilates, and strength, to science-backed, time-honored modalities like cold plunging, sauna sessions, and compression and PEMF therapies, Upswell Studio is well-being reimagined.
Upswell’s newest studio in Central Park is located at 2271 Clinton Street, Aurora, CO 80010, one block south of Stanley Marketplace at the Alexan Westerly Creek. Upswell’s original studio is located at 1842 S. Broadway, Denver, CO 80210. For more information, please visit www.upswellstudio.com , call 720-470-2126 or visit their Instagram @upswell_studio.
