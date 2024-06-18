Submit Release
Chief of Army Reserve at Opry's Salute the Troops event

NASHVILLE, Tenn.  –  

Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, visited Middle Tennessee State University and the Grand Ole Opry, Nashville, Tenn., May 21, 2024, at the invitation of Andrew Oppmann, MTSU’s vice president for marketing and communications, who serves as one of Tennessee’s four civilian Army Reserve Ambassadors. Joining Oppmann to welcome the general was Ambassador Emeritus John Dyess of Franklin and Ambassador Douglas Gilbert of Nashville. Click the link below to read more.

Read more at https://mtsunews.com/army-reserve-general-daniels-opry/

