Indigenous Court Opens in St. Paul

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The St. Paul Healing to Wellness Court (Nêhiyaw Wiyasiwêwin) will celebrate its official opening at a ceremony on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The Court will provide a culturally relevant, restorative, and holistic system of justice for Indigenous individuals and communities in the area.

Where: St. Paul Courthouse (4704 – 50 street, St. Paul, AB)
When: 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2024
What: Opening of St. Paul Healing to Wellness Court (Nêhiyaw Wiyasiwêwin)
Who: Chief Justice of the Alberta Court of Justice James Hunter
  Minister of Justice Mickey Amery
   

Olav Rokne
Senior Communication Advisor
Provincial Court of Alberta
olav.rokne@albertacourts.ca
780-203-3490


