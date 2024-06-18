Juneteenth Honors Fest featuring Musiq Soulchild to be aired on network television in celebration of Juneteenth holiday
The National Juneteenth Foundation's Juneteenth Honors Festival featuring Musiq SoulChild will air on FuseTV in celebration of Juneteenth holidayWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Juneteenth Foundation hosts 4th Annual Juneteenth Honors Festival to be aired on network television in celebration of Juneteenth holiday
The National Juneteenth Foundation - one of the leading organizations responsible for championing the call to codify and indoctrinate Juneteenth as a federally recognized holiday, hosted its 4th annual star-studded Juneteenth Honors Festival. This year’s exclusive event was curated as an intimate celebration with stakeholders with the goal of highlighting notable contributions from Black Americans in various professional industries of impact.
The rooftop of Eaton Hotel DC was standing room only, filled with hundreds of stakeholders, dignitaries, and Juneteenth enthusiasts. With TinyDesk style musical performances headlined by Musiq Soulchild and featuring recording artist Maysa, the Juneteenth Honors program celebrated the remarkable contributions of honorees like Presidential Lifetime Achievement awardee, Dr. Clarence B Jones, who served as attorney and speech writer to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, as well as other notables. The prerecorded event will air on FuseTV on Wednesday, June 19 at 8pm EST.
The Juneteenth Foundation CEO Laquan Austion said the organization remains steadfast in its mission to lead America’s embracement of its “2nd Independence Day”. “Our focus is setting the tone for ‘How we Juneteenth’ by employing a three-prong approach - Education, Upward mobility in our community, and highlighting legacy achievements in our culture. We do this by providing significant scholarships to HBCU students, elevating the focus on DEI among corporations, and celebrating our best and brightest in our Juneteenth Honors Fest.”
The Juneteenth Foundation creates a profoundly effectual weekend every year to celebrate black culture, achievement, and excellence. To multiply that impact, the foundation partnered with several educational institutions and major corporate sponsors including General Motors, Santander Bank, and T-Mobile to award over $100,000 in scholarships to 20 bright and deserving HBCU students this year.
“We are thrilled to extend our commitment to the Juneteenth Foundation scholars," said Reginald Humphrey, Head of DEI Center of Excellence, General Motors. "As a proud HBCU alum, we aim to honor the legacy of Juneteenth by supporting the next generation of HBCU talent as they pursue STEM-related degrees and careers. The HBCU experience is unparalleled, and we look forward to our continued collaboration, creating a lasting, positive impact for generations to come.”
Juneteenth Honors Fest will air on FuseTV on Juneteenth - Thursday, June 19, 2024 at 8:00PM EST. Check local listings for more info.
