06/18/2024

Commissioner Russell-Tucker Launches 3rd Annual PK-12 School Staff Appreciation Digital Backpack

(Hartford, CT) – Today, Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker and the Connecticut State Department of Education are pleased to announce the 3rd Annual PK-12 School Staff Appreciation Digital Backpack Program.

As in prior years, this program will provide special discounts to all PK-12 public and private school staff, including Adult Education program staff, over the summer months.

This year, school staff from across the state can take advantage of discounts at sporting events – from the Yankees and Red Sox to the Hartford Athletic and Hartford Yard Goats, museums, breweries, and much more! To view a complete list of participating businesses and how to access each discount, please refer to portal.ct.gov/digitalbackpack.

"We're excited to announce the return of the School Staff Appreciation Digital Backpack Program. It is our way of saying thank you to all our school staff for their hard work and dedication throughout the year,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “As our educators and support staff continue to foster the growth, development, and well-being of all our students, the discounts provided by this program during the summer months are well deserved. It is a small gesture to show our appreciation for the incredible impact our school staff make in the lives of our students and communities.”

Eligible public and private school staff include bus drivers, paraeducators, administrators, school nurses, teachers, school nutrition staff, school counselors, school psychologists, custodians, and everyone who plays a part in the school ecosystem.

Businesses still interested in offering discounts through this program may sign up at portal.ct.gov/digitalbackpack until July 31, 2024.

